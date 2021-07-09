Special Weather Statement issued for Coastal Duval, Coastal Nassau, Inland Nassau, Trout River by NWS
Effective: 2021-07-09 09:59:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-09 17:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. You can also share your report with NWS Jacksonville on Facebook and Twitter. Target Area: Coastal Duval; Coastal Nassau; Inland Nassau; Trout River; Western Duval SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR EAST CENTRAL NASSAU AND NORTHEASTERN DUVAL COUNTIES UNTIL 515 PM EDT * At 443 PM EDT, National Weather Service meteorologists were tracking a strong thunderstorm near Oceanway, or near Jacksonville International Arpt, moving east at 20 mph. * Winds in excess of 45 mph possible with this storm. * Locations impacted include Yulee and Oceanway.alerts.weather.gov
