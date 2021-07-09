Special Weather Statement issued for Western, Central Fremont County Below 8500 Ft by NWS
Effective: 2021-07-09 13:39:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-09 15:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Western, Central Fremont County Below 8500 Ft; Wet Mountain Valley Below 8500 Ft; Wet Mountains between 6300 and 10000Ft SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHEASTERN FREMONT AND NORTHEASTERN CUSTER COUNTIES UNTIL 300 PM MDT At 243 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 13 miles northwest of Junkins Burn Scar, moving southeast at 15 mph. Pea size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Silver Cliff.alerts.weather.gov
