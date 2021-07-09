Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cameron County, TX

Flash Flood Warning issued for Cameron by NWS

weather.gov
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-09 15:44:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-09 17:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Cameron The National Weather Service in Brownsville has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for South Central Cameron County in deep south Texas * Until 515 PM CDT. * At 344 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 3 and 7 inches of rain have fallen today. The expected rainfall rate is 1 to 2 inches in 1 hour. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Rancho Viejo, Cameron Park, Port Of Brownsville, Southmost, Downtown Brownsville, Olmito, Brownsville, Lincoln Park, Gallegos Elementary School, Gonzalez Elementary School, Perkins Middle School, Rivera High School, Vela Middle School, Brownsville Fire Department Station Six, Brownsville Event Center, Hanna High School, Northside Transfer Station, Brownsville Golf Center, North Brownsville Little League and B I S D Administration Building. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED EXPECTED RAINFALL...1-2 INCHES IN 1 HOUR

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Brownsville, TX
City
Cameron, TX
County
Cameron County, TX
City
Cameron Park, TX
Local
Texas Cars
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cameron
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flash Flood Warning#Urban Areas#Heavy Rain#Extreme Weather#Perkins Middle School#Rivera High School#Vela Middle School#Brownsville Event Center#Hanna High School#Brownsville Golf Center
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
Health Services
News Break
Cars
News Break
NWS
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

‘A blaring siren’ for Democrats after ruling halts DACA

Immigrants and advocates are urging Democrats and President Joe Biden to quickly act on legislation to protect young immigrants after a federal judge in Texas on Friday ruled illegal an Obama-era program that prevents the deportation of thousands of them brought into the U.S. as children. Plaintiffs have vowed to...
EnvironmentNBC News

More than 100 dead, as many as 1,500 missing after floods hit Europe

MAINZ, Germany — More than 1,000 people were still unaccounted for early Friday after raging floods in western Europe left more than 100 people dead and communities devastated as frantic rescue efforts entered a second day. In Germany over 100 people were killed after heavy rains pounded the country's western...
POTUSPosted by
CBS News

Child Tax Credit 2021: Payments, how much, dates and opting out

About 35 million U.S. families with 60 million children were sent the first monthly check for the Child Tax Credit on July 15. That federal benefit is providing about $15 billion in cash to families each month, but plenty of questions are arising about eligibility, the amount of the payments and whether families should opt out.
EnvironmentPosted by
Reuters

Floodwaters still rising in western Europe with death toll over 120

SCHULD/ERFTSTADT, Germany, July 16 (Reuters) - German officials feared more deaths on Friday after "catastrophic" floods swept through western regions, demolishing streets and houses, killing more than 100 people and leaving hundreds more missing and homeless. Communications were cut in many areas and entire communities lay in ruins after swollen...

Comments / 0

Community Policy