Why Oogie Boogie Bash Is Totally Worth the Price

Halloween events are back at Disney Parks in 2021!. At Walt Disney World Resort in Florida, Guests can enjoy Disney After Hours Boo Bash on select nights from August through October. And at Disneyland Resort in California, Guests can delight in the fun at Oogie Boogie Bash on select nights in September and October. Each of these events comes at a high price tag of well over $100, and whether you’re a local, Annual Passholder, casual fan, or the ultimate Disney fanatic, you may be lucky if you can attend one of these Halloween events in 2021.