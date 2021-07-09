Experts Recommend a Varied and Moderate Consumption of Sushi Limiting Quantities of Tuna

The only thing more vibrant than the East 12th Street spot's murals is the sushi itself. Like the vibrant murals that don the walls of City Pop Sushi, the new downtown restaurant isn’t afraid to be a little colorful. Since opening in May inside the former Vintage Tea spot, owner Bryson Strowder has opted to keep his menu of sushi and bubble tea streamlined. But there’s plenty of surprises to be found on the small menu that works well for dine-in (there’s a bar and two tables) or on-the-go. Focusing on temaki sushi (a cone-shaped individual serving), customers can choose from traditional options like a California roll or Philadelphia roll ($7 each), both stellar choices here. But with an affordable 2 for $10 deal, you can also verge into new territory with choices like the cheesesteak roll ($7) filled with beef and red peppers or the bacon and prosciutto roll ($7). A meat-forward combo, it tastes like a nice charcuterie board rolled up into one bite. To wash it all down, make sure you order one of the bubble teas ($5), available in a variety of flavors such as rootbeer float or pina colada. The fun atmosphere (Arcade game? Check.) and easy-to-navigate menu makes this restaurant shine bright.