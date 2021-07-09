Cancel
Experts Recommend a Varied and Moderate Consumption of Sushi Limiting Quantities of Tuna

By Universitat Rovira i Virgili
Newswise
 8 days ago

Newswise — Eight pieces of salmon-based maki, nigiri or sashimi or maki unagi (eel) is the safest combination of sushi for adult and adolescent populations. That is one of the findings of TecnATox (Centre for Environmental, Food and Toxicological Technology), a joint research group from the URV and the Pere Virgili Health Research Institute (IISPV), which has analysed the presence of arsenic and various heavy metals in sushi. The consumption of sushi has increased significantly since the start of the 21st century, as has the number of restaurants offering it throughout the region. Although eating fish is recommended because of its high nutritional value, it can also lead to exposure to contaminants, such as heavy metals. Likewise, rice is a food that provides many nutrients and fibre and is low in fat, but it too can be source of pollutants such as arsenic.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tuna Fish#Sushi#Moderation#Food Drink#Newswise#Iispv#Efsa
