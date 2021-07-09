Cancel
Louisiana State

Big Ten Daily: Louisiana Transfer Cedric Russell Commits to Ohio State Basketball

By D.J. Fezler
HoosiersNow
 7 days ago
The Ohio State basketball program earned a commitment from Louisiana transfer guard Cedric Russell on Friday.

The 6-foot-2 and 190-pound Russell averaged 17.2 points, 3.2 rebounds and 1.2 assists for the Ragin’ Cajuns and was named first-team All-Sun Belt last season. He picked Ohio State over Marquette, Oklahoma, St. John’s and Texas Tech.

Russell will fill the vacated roster spot left by Duane Washington Jr. after he announced last week that he would remain in the NBA Draft rather than return to college basketball for his senior season.

As senior with two seasons of eligibility remaining, Russell will provide stability to a backcourt that also lost guard C.J. Walker to graduation.

“If we add another player it’s really going to have to be the right fit,” Ohio State head coach Chris Holtmann said during an appearance on 97.1 The Fan's The Buckeye Show on Thursday evening. “We love Duane and obviously would’ve loved to have him as a senior, but I think for us it has to be the right fit for our roster if we’re going to add another perimeter player.”

A former three-star prospect from Alexandria, Louisiana, Russell joins Penn State graduate transfer Jamari Wheeler, fifth-year senior Jimmy Sotos, sophomore Meechie Johnson and incoming freshman Malaki Branham in the Buckeyes’ backcourt.

Minnesota RB Jason Williamson Takes Medical Retirement

Redshirt freshman running back Jason Williamson announced he will be medically retiring from the Minnesota football program. After two seasons, he cited multiple injuries and surgeries contributing to his decision.

Williamson announced his decision in a Twitter post below. He was a member of the Golden Gophers’ 2019 recruiting class and played in two career games with the team.

Williamson missed the entire 2019 season with injury and played in two games for Minnesota in 2020. He appeared in matchups against Nebraska and Wisconsin. His collegiate debut came in a victory over the Huskers, and he registered one special teams tackle in the team's season finale against the Badgers.

As a high school recruit, Williamson was a 3-star prospect and considered the No. 3 player out of Minnesota, according to 247Sports. He was also a former Minnesota Mr. Football selection.

Penn State's 2022 Recruiting Class Ranks No. 2 in the Country

The Penn State football program now has the No. 2 rated recruiting class in the nation, according to the 247Sports Composite rankings.

The Nittany Lions ranked No. 8 last week before earning multiple commitments on July 4, launching them to a top-three spot behind Notre Dame and Ohio State. However, punter Alex Bacchetta earned recognition as a three-star recruit to move the program past the Fighting Irish.

Penn State has 18 commitments, which includes 10 four-star prospects. The class is spearheaded by Nicholas Singleton, who is the nation’s No. 6 overall running back.

The team holds 10 commitments from players in the state of Pennsylvania. Penn State only had six different four-star prospects and four in-state signees during the 2021 class.

Prospects from the class of 2022 may sign with their schools during the Early Signing Period in December.

Recent Stories From Hoosiers Now

  • GRIER, SMITH EXCITED TO PLAY AT INDIANA: The two Georgia kids in the Hoosiers' 2021 class – Jordan Grier and Jaquez Smith – met with the media Thursday to talk about how they're getting acclimated to Indiana and what they look to bring to the table. CLICK HERE
  • INDIANA LANDS IN-STATE RECEIVER: Lawrence North wide receiver Omar Cooper Jr. is the highest-ranked pass catcher in the state of Indiana, and on Wednesday, he committed to Indiana. CLICK HERE
  • 'FAVORITE GAMES' SERIES: At No. 7, Indiana quarterback Michael Penix Jr. had a game for the ages against No. 3 Ohio State, throwing for 491 yards and five touchdowns in the 42-35 loss to the Buckeyes. CLICK HERE

HoosiersNow

Indianapolis, IN
HoosiersNow is a FanNation channel dedicated to the coverage of the Indiana Hoosiers

