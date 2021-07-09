Archbold urging COVID-19 vaccines
As the country begins to emerge on the other side of the COVID-19 pandemic, it is clear that vaccinations are working. An Associated Press analysis, with figures provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, shows that nearly every COVID death in May was someone who had not been vaccinated. A recent study from the CDC also indicates mRNA vaccines, such as the COVID-19 vaccine, reduce the risk of infection by 91% for fully vaccinated people.www.timesenterprise.com
