Archbold urging COVID-19 vaccines

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) list of cases, hospitalizations, and deaths shows that of more than 18,000 people who died from COVID-19 in May 2021, only 150 deaths occurred in fully vaccinated people (Associated Press, June 26, 2021). That’s less than one percent. Furthermore, of the 853,000 reported hospitalized COVID-19 cases, fewer than 1200 occurred in vaccinated people, or 0.14 percent. These deaths and hospitalizations are a senseless tragedy because we have enough vaccines for everyone. People who have not already had COVID-19 and refuse vaccination are harming their fellow humans as well as themselves. The only way that we can stop the pandemic is to have herd immunity, when about 80 percent of the population is immune to COVID-19 either by having been infected with the disease or by being vaccinated. Every day we do not reach herd immunity brings more needless deaths.