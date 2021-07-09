Guthrie shares information about their price estimator tool

As of January 1, 2021, hospitals in the United States are required to provide clear and accessible pricing information online for patients to know what they’re paying for.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services say the information needs to be shown as either a comprehensive machine-readable file with all items and services, or a display of shoppable services in a consumer-friendly format.

Vice president of corporate revenue cycle at The Guthrie Clinic, Lucia Saggiomo, said the hospital’s price estimator tool lets patients choose where they want their procedure done, what their insurance is, and estimates the out of pocket costs.

She explained that it’s to help patients form a decision, though it should not be the only thing that helps.

Guthrie also has Charity Care programs to help with the costs of healthcare as well as financial counselors.