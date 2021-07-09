Cancel
Watertown, NY

Phyllis J. Randall (Ralston), 94, of Watertown

By Submitted by funeral home
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Phyllis J. Randall (Ralston), 94, Watertown, passed away Wednesday, July 7th at Samaritan Summit Village with her family by her side. She is survived by four daughters, Robin (Ricky) Cook, Watertown; Rose (Torsten) Rhode, Canandaigua; Laurie (William) Robbins, Syracuse; Rebecca Randall and Patty Fay, Watertown; seven grandchildren, Sarah Colbert, Casey Cook, Samantha Cook, Nicholas Rhode, Matthew Rhode, Michael Rhode, and Thomas Robbins; three great-grandchildren, Daniel Cook and Giovanni and Gabriella Agosto; and many nieces and nephews including Thomas Randall and Dallas Bisnett, who were especially close to Phyllis. She was predeceased by her husband of 59 years, Norman, in 2019; her sister Frances (Pat) Bisnett and her mother, Nora Tarrant (Ralston).

News Break
Obituaries
