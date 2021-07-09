Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Seneca Falls, NY

Ripples of Change unveiled for public viewing at the Seneca Falls Heritage and Tourism Center

Posted by 
FingerLakes1.com
FingerLakes1.com
 7 days ago

Today, miniature versions of an upcoming new statue project for Seneca Falls, titled Ripples of Change, was unveiled for public viewing at the Seneca Falls Heritage and Tourism Center at 89 Fall Street in downtown Seneca Falls.

The Women’s Suffrage Centennial Commission (WSCC), an organization created by Congress to commemorate 100 years of the 19th Amendment and to honor the history of women’s fight for the vote, partnered with the Town of Seneca Falls and the Seneca Falls Development Corp (SFDC) for a one-of-a-kind commemorative centennial statue that will bring to life the earliest chapters in the story of women’s fight for the vote.

“It’s been an amazing journey since the concept was first introduced to us in early 2020,” shared Joell Murney-Karsten, SFDC Board Chair, “and it was a pleasure to work with both the Commission and the Town of Seneca Falls to make this possible for our residents and visitors.”

Ripples of Change, designed by renowned sculptor Jane DeDecker, depicts four activists whose work spanned generations, including Laura Cornelius Kellogg, Harriet Tubman, Martha Coffin Wright, and Sojourner Truth. The Seneca Falls Development Corp has launched a website at http://ripplesofchange.live where visitors can get more information on the statue, the artist, and each of the women honored in the monument.

“It was an honor to work with the WSCC and Jane DeDecker to bring all the creatives together,” said Greg Zellers, SFDC Director, “and we’ll continue to update the website with photos and narratives as the statue’s site preparation continues and to share the stories behind the women represented and the artist’s inspiration.”

In September 2021, the Ripples of Change statue will be unveiled along East Bayard Street across from Generations Bank Headquarters and Café 19, near the When Anthony Met Stanton statue, which depicts Amelia Bloomer introducing suffragists Elizabeth Cady Stanton and Susan B. Anthony. Ripples of Change will eventually be moved to its permanent home in People’s Park, with the National Women’s Hall of Fame as the backdrop, once the park’s planned renovations and improvements are completed through the Downtown Revitalization Initiative.

“With the artist’s original Ripples of Change statuettes now on display at the Seneca Falls Heritage and Tourism Center, people can visit and see the incredible level of detail that went into each of the four statues,” said Mike Ferrara, Seneca Falls Town Supervisor, “it will prove to be a wonderful new addition to our town for generations to enjoy.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4P2YRh_0asQHcjO00
Members from the Seneca Falls Development Corp, Seneca Falls Town Council, and the Seneca Falls Heritage and Tourism Center were on site to unveil the statuettes.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sBkqN_0asQHcjO00
The full exhibit is available for public viewing at the Seneca Falls Heritage and Tourism Center, located at 89 Fall Street in downtown Seneca Falls.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cfPAA_0asQHcjO00
The artist’s original statuettes are miniature versions of the full size statues that will approach nearly eight feet in height once placed.

Comments / 0

FingerLakes1.com

FingerLakes1.com

8K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

We believe good journalism shouldn't be stuck behind a paywall. FingerLakes1.com is a paywall-free publication that focuses on delivering all of the news residents, visitors, and those who work in the Finger Lakes need to know in real-time. Breaking news, podcasts, in-depth investigative stories, and more all from a locally-owned news organization with a mission of investing in the communities we serve.

 https://fingerlakes1.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Seneca Falls, NY
Government
City
Seneca Falls, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elizabeth Cady Stanton
Person
Laura Cornelius Kellogg
Person
Amelia Bloomer
Person
Sojourner Truth
Person
Susan B. Anthony
Person
Harriet Tubman
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ripples#Wscc#Congress#Sfdc Board Chair#Sfdc Director
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Tourism
News Break
Politics
Related
Livingston County, NYPosted by
FingerLakes1.com

Dream-O-Vate Business Competition in Livingston County announces winners

Many small business owners struggle through their first few years with overhead expenses, marketing, and the day-to-day details of managing a new or expanding business. The Dream-O-Vate Business Competition is a game-changer. Developed by Livingston County Economic Development, the competition provides winners with the essential resources and tools needed to successfully open or expand a business including matching grant funds and technical assistance.
Seneca County, NYPosted by
FingerLakes1.com

Sinkiewicz: If Bowman “had a Native American name, we wouldn’t even be talking about it,” recorded conversation with Seneca County DA surfaces

A few days after the arraignment of Fayette’s Charles Bowman at the Seneca Falls Town Court on Wednesday, July 13, criminal defense attorney John Alder Stevens says Seneca County District Attorney Mark Sinkiewicz has “turned the victim into the defendant.” And there’s evidence to substantiate that claim with a bombshell audio recording surfacing between Sinkiewicz and his client from last September.
Ithaca, NYPosted by
FingerLakes1.com

Ithaca City Hall reopens with update hours

The City of Ithaca announced today that City Hall will re-open to the public with the following new hours effective Tuesday, July 20, 2021:. *Please note: The Building Division will open at 8:00 am, other City departments open at 8:30 am. The City Chamberlain’s Office opens to the public at 9:00 am.
Canandaigua, NYPosted by
FingerLakes1.com

del Lago Resort & Casino awards seven scholarships totaling $13,000

Del Lago Resort & Casino has awarded seven scholarships to participate in sommelier classes at Canandaigua-based New York Kitchen, totaling $13,000. del Lago set out to award four scholarships to industry professionals or wine enthusiasts to complete Wine & Spirit Education Trust (WSET) Level 2 and Level 3 in wine certification courses at no cost. Interested applicants were asked to submit a 300-word essay describing their passion for wine and its impact on a culinary experience. After reviewing the submissions, del Lago chose to award three additional scholarships to individuals who had already completed the WSET Level 2 course and were eager to complete the WSET Level 3 course.
Ontario County, NYPosted by
FingerLakes1.com

Ontario County Fair returns for 2021

The Ontario County Fair returns for its 178th year at the Ontario County Fairgrounds in Canandaigua. The event will take place July 27-31. The following schedule lists the events taking place at the fair:. July 27:. New York State Sire Stakes harness racing. Pie contest. July 28:. Taste of the...
Canandaigua, NYPosted by
FingerLakes1.com

WEEKEND DEBRIEF: COVID issues, Casella settlement, Canandaigua townhome development, and more! (podcast)

What’s next with the COVID-19 pandemic as cases begin to rise again? Should there be a better solution for communities that reach high-cost agreements with outgoing administrators after an investigation like that seen in the Moravia Central School District? What’s the solution to the housing challenges that communities like Canandaigua are dealing with? These questions and so many more are all up for debate on today’s edition of The Weekend Debrief. Josh Durso, Ted Baker, and Jackie Augustine are back in-studio.
Mental HealthPosted by
FingerLakes1.com

New York State works toward expanding services for children with developmental disabilities and behavioral health needs

The NYS Office of Mental Health (OMH) and SUNY Upstate Medical University today announced an expansion of services for children who have a developmental disability as well as behavioral health needs. Under the expansion, SUNY Upstate will develop a specialized inpatient unit for children who are dually-diagnosed and will expand the current child and adolescent inpatient bed capacity at OMH’s Hutchings Psychiatric Center. The new specialized dual diagnosis unit will serve children and youth from 12 to 17 years old who are at risk of being separated from their families. SUNY Upstate’s new program will allow for the total capacity to increase from 23 to 29 beds.
AdvocacyPosted by
FingerLakes1.com

The Developmental Disability Alliance of Western New York is facing a worker shortage in group homes for people with disabilities

The Developmental Disability Alliance of Western New York (DDAWNY) is dealing with a worker shortage due to not being able to recruit new workers or retain current employees. These employees work in group homes for people with disabilities. DDAWNY represents 40 facilities throughout Western NY and currently has 3,200 vacancies...
New York City, NYPosted by
FingerLakes1.com

$7.8 million is available through the Low Carbon Pathways for Multifamily Buildings program

Governor Cuomo announced today that $7.8 million is available through the Low Carbon Pathways for Multifamily Buildings program for owners or managers of multifamily buildings to implement low carbon solutions as part of planned upgrades. This new incentive complements existing capital planning support and free resources, which together provide a step-by-step pathway to decarbonize buildings. Today’s announcement supports New York’s progress toward Governor Cuomo’s goal of reducing greenhouse gas emissions 85 percent by 2050 as outlined in the Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act.

Comments / 0

Community Policy