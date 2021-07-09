Cancel
Kansas City, MO

The best food and drink events in Kansas City this weekend: July 9-11

 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCelebrate Christmas in July, learn to make cheese or try a new craft cocktail this weekend. "Salute! begins with the Mass Street Mosey. Mosey through more than a dozen downtown businesses sipping wine and sampling delicious local food. Thursday evening in Downtown Lawrence. See website for the ONLINE AUCTION! The fun continues Friday evening with a gourmet Winemaker Dinner. Each year, one expert winemaker chooses a menu of exceptional wines, and gourmet dishes to go with them. Friday evening at the Oread Hotel. The festival concludes Saturday with The Grand Tasting featuring more than 250 wines and delicacies from some of the best restaurants and caterers in town. The Reserve Room presents a select tasting with a choice of eight specialty wines." From 6 to 10pm Thursday through Saturday. Event prices vary.

