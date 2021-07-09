Cancel
‘Right to Repair’ part of executive order to spur competition

By Land Line Staff
President Biden signed an executive order Friday aimed at promoting competition throughout the U.S. economy by tackling “excessive market concentration” in key industries. “Robust competition is critical to preserving America’s role as the world’s leading economy,” Biden said in a prepared statement before signing the Executive Order on Promoting Competition in the American Economy. “Yet over the last several decades, as industries have consolidated, competition has weakened in too many markets, denying Americans the benefits of an open economy and widening racial, income and wealth inequality.”

Land Line Media is the comprehensive news source for professional truck drivers in the U.S., covering everything from regulation, legislation, litigation, business news and analysis.

