‘Right to Repair’ part of executive order to spur competition
President Biden signed an executive order Friday aimed at promoting competition throughout the U.S. economy by tackling “excessive market concentration” in key industries. “Robust competition is critical to preserving America’s role as the world’s leading economy,” Biden said in a prepared statement before signing the Executive Order on Promoting Competition in the American Economy. “Yet over the last several decades, as industries have consolidated, competition has weakened in too many markets, denying Americans the benefits of an open economy and widening racial, income and wealth inequality.”landline.media
Comments / 0