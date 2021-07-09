‘Right to Repair’ part of executive order to spur competition

Last Friday, the Biden administration unveiled a sweeping new executive order designed to promote competition across the American economy. Some of its initiatives, such as occupational licensing reform, are both welcome and long overdue. For example, in his remarks, Biden noted that a hairdresser who moves to a new state may need to complete a six-month apprenticeship to get a license, even if he or she has been in the trade for decades. Reducing these artificial government-imposed barriers to competition will unquestionably help consumers.