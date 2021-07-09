Cancel
McLean’s Selections for Ellis Park on Sunday, July 11

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the article1st: 7-4-2/5-6/1-3…Cave Run (7) gets the nod in the ole’ lid-lifter at the “Pea Patch” on this Sunday. This 5YO gelded son of Street Sense has raced 17 times at this distance. Has a 7-3-2 mark in those efforts. Will make the 2nd start for the new barn operation, who wins with .17% of those kind. Returns as a beaten favorite here, and the barn wins with .27% of the last 26 of those. Like the rider choice. Fits. Jack Van Berg (4) should run much better in this spot. Spit the bit last time out, but that was at 7 furlongs. Cuts back today and should fare much better at the shorter distance. Gets a top rider to saddle up, too. Threat. Thristy Betrayal (2) is a 5YO gelding who has run two super good races in a row. Has won 4 of 10 at this distance. Will be coming late, so look out at the wire. I bet the 7-4 across the board and then box the top 3 in the exactas. I will key the top 3 numbers over/under the 5-6 in two smaller units.

