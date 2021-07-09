Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kansas State

Kansas farmer invents robots to reduce pesticide use

By ALICE MANNETTE
New Haven Register
 22 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHENEY, Kan. (AP) — For years, Kansas farmer Clint Brauer has struggled with keeping weeds out of his row crops. Along with keeping living roots in the ground, organic practices and no-till methods, he tried crimping — but the pigweeds just grew taller. Three years ago, Brauer, an ex-California-based executive...

www.nhregister.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
State
Iowa State
State
California State
State
Minnesota State
Local
Kansas Industry
City
Cheney, KS
State
Indiana State
State
Missouri State
State
Illinois State
City
Sedgwick, KS
State
Oklahoma State
Local
Kansas Business
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pesticides#Robots#Ap#Greenfield Robotics#The Hutchinson News#Agrichemicals#Usda#Tum#Naio Technologies
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Agriculture
News Break
Industry
Country
Germany
Related
Agriculturepanolawatchman.com

Ag Report: Understanding the marketing of cull cattle

Last week we looked at the potential economical importance our cull cattle and bulls can have on our local operations profits. Additionally, we explained the different grades cull cattle will fit into along with price relationship between the different grades. This week we will close out this discussion looking into management options producer can take to maximize returns on those cull cattle. When looking at marketing cull cattle, caution should be practiced. Not every cull can return profits by simply adding weight. If marketing these cull animals directly to a packing plant, cattle that grade high cutter and utility will result in discounted prices due to them having too much external fat. Routinely, packers discount what they classify as fat cattle. Unlike with feedlot cattle, cow processors sort carcasses according to the described criteria; they are not graded by a USDA grader or stamped with the packer grades. Additional discounts to be aware of when selling directly to packers would be for light carcasses. Those carcasses weighing less than 350 lbs. can receive up to a $15/cwt discount. Carcasses falling into the light category would mostly likely come from those cattle in the canner grade. To compensate for this at the sale barn, you will notice that thin, emaciated cattle always are discounted by the buyers. With this thought, honestly and truthfully, the most competitive area to market cull cattle remains through the local auction barn where you can take advantage of multiple buyers competing against each other. The following are a few changes in management to consider if they appear to be profitable in your operational management of cull cattle. Add weight to thin cull cows before selling. This is particularly valuable when cows are BCS 3 or lower at culling. High quality forage efficiently replenishes muscle mass on cows. Extremely old cows may not gain as efficient as younger cows, and you should consider culling old cows before they lose their teeth. Besides having lower cull weight and value, such cows have also weaned lighter calves than the younger cows for probably at least two years. Target a BCS of 5 for light muscled cows and BCS 5-6 for heavier muscled cows. Sell cows before they become fat (BCS 8-9). Fat cows are discounted for low lean yield regardless of their potential to classify as Breaking Utility. Explore selling directly to a packer on a prearranged price. Caution should be exercised! Bids are more competitive at local auctions. Only knowledgeable producers should attempt to market good quality cows directly to a packer. Market crippled cattle directly to a packer, without going through usual marketing channels. Cows with other blemishes, such as bad eyes, probably should also be sold directly to a packer. Consider cull cows as an asset and handle them as such. Bruising is a major problem with cull cows. Most bruises are caused by rough handling and hauling from the time they are sorted at the ranch until they are processed at the cow plant. Sell early before all that is left is a shell of a cow. Try not to market cows that are too thin or too fat. Sell before blemishes become problems. Sell crippled cattle and cows with obvious blemishes directly to the packer. Eliminate small, framed cows, which produce less pounds of saleable product of less value to the ground meat processor, a double loser. Reasonable cow weights should be 1,000 to 1,250 pounds. Moderate framed cows (frame score 5) with average muscling in a BCS 5 should weight from 1,150 to 1,250 pounds at maturity. If you have any question pertaining to this topic or any others, contact Lee Dudley at the Texas AgriLife Extension Office at (903) 693-0300 Ext. 160. Additionally, keep your eyes out starting Aug. 1 for this article in its entirety located in our Monthly AgriLife Newsletter “The Panola Extension.”
Kansas StateWichita Eagle

How NASA is using a robot airplane in Kansas to study climate change

During this summer and next, Salina will be home to an airplane outfitted with robotic instruments and a team of 50 scientists and researchers studying how thunderstorms contribute to climate change. “These severe storms are becoming more frequent as the climate is changing,” said David Wilmouth, Harvard University scientist and...
Agriculturedtnpf.com

Data Put to the Test in DTN Progressive Farmer Digital Yield Tour

MT. JULIET, Tenn. (DTN) -- Once August rolls around, farmers have a pretty good sense of yield potential in their corn and soybean fields, but it's much more difficult for them to determine what county, state or national yields will look like on their own. That's why DTN partnered with...
Amber, OKExpress-Star

Okie drift: Marijuana growers worry that pesticide use could threaten their crop

It’s weed against weed in parts of rural Oklahoma, as the state’s medical marijuana growers clash with traditional agriculture producers over the use of herbicides and pesticides. State Rep. Dick Lowe, R-Amber, said disputes have arisen as the state entered its grass-growing season and cannabis growers tried to stop agriculture...
AgricultureElko Daily Free Press

Commentary: Organic farming should protect nature, not destroy it

Sustainable agriculture is having its political moment. The Biden administration deserves credit for being the first to recognize that food system reforms can go a long way toward solving the climate crisis. Yet for all its big-picture vision, some critical details are getting overlooked. A big one is a loophole within the USDA's National Organic Program that undermines its mission and impedes the nation's path toward climate-smart agriculture.
AgriculturePhys.org

Shoring up the corn belt's soil health with NASA satellite data

After the corn harvest last fall, Illinois farmer Paul Jeschke planted a fraction of his fields with cereal rye: 60 acres of the 4,500 he farms with his wife, nephew and brother-in-law, tucked behind a pasture, out of neighbors' sight. That way they could experiment with cover crops, Jeschke explained, and no one could view potential failures.
AgricultureKearney Hub

Telling farmers how to use land

I’m not a farmer. I can’t tell farmers what to do or not do with their land. Farmers make decisions about how to use their land based on experience, good judgment and, sometimes, hope. I’m not the governor of Nebraska, but the governor of Nebraska seems to feel an obligation...
Agriculturecapitalpress.com

Growers use drones as robotic pollinators

Three U.S. companies have teamed up to pollinate crops, including fruit and nut trees, using aerial drones that swoop over trees and drop dry pollen onto blossoms. The project is still in its infancy, but growers participating in trials say the pollen, meant to supplement honey bees' work, has boosted crop yields and quality.
Agriculturedtnpf.com

Consider Toxins When Using Drought-Stressed Crops as Feed

OMAHA (DTN) -- Many producers harvest drought-stressed crops as an additional forage for livestock when Mother Nature scorches other sources and forces the price of alternatives higher. However, with the severe drought currently in the Northern Plains, the option of using small grains for forage is being threatened by toxins...
Agriculturedallassun.com

Gene that regulates angle of root growth in corn

Pennsylvania [US], July 29 (ANI): During a recent study, an international team of Penn State researchers discovered a gene that regulates the angle of root growth in corn. This finding can serve as a new tool to enable the breeding of deeper-rooting crops with enhanced ability to take up nitrogen.
Kansas StateWIBW

Kansas aircraft companies sentenced for using illegal software

WICHITA, Kan. (WIBW) - Two aircraft companies in Kansas have been sentenced for using illegal software. Acting U.S. Attorney Duston Slinkard says in separate court cases, two Kansas-based companies have been sentenced for operating with pirated computer software. He said Lightning Aerospace, LLC, and Fly Manufacturing, LLC, pleaded guilty to one count of circumvention of protected copyright work each.
Union Parish, LAfgazette.com

Pandemic, storms take toll on beef and poultry

While Union Parish, along with the rest of the United States, tries to recover and regain its economic footing after the COVID-19 pandemic, there is no denying that North Louisiana has had more obstacles than most to overcome. On top of the pandemic, Union Parish and North Louisiana faced tropical storms, a hurricane and two winter storm events.
Agriculturedrgnews.com

USDA NASS to survey small grain farmers

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Agricultural Statistics Service will survey producers in 32 states, including South Dakota, for its 2021 small grains County. Agricultural Production Survey. The survey will collect information on total acres planted and harvested, and yield and. production of small grains crops down to the county...
Montana StateSidney Herald

MSU Extension advises caution when livestock feeding/grazing on weeds

Due to the extended drought in Montana, water availability in many areas has become severely limited. Reservoirs have dried up and are becoming covered in weeds. Montana State University Extension educators are cautioning livestock managers to evaluate weed feed and grazing land for nitrate toxicity during drought. “Due to the...
Utah StateSalt Lake Tribune

Fact check: How much have Utah farmers cut water use?

Gov. Spencer Cox recently said it was “ignorant” to suggest Utah’s farmers and ranchers cut back on their water usage as a way to conserve, claiming that they’ve already cut back dramatically. “Nobody has done more to cut back on water usage in this state than our farmers,” Cox said....

Comments / 0

Community Policy