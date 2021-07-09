IntoConcrete FLÎKR Fire2 portable fireplace creates ambience and allows safe cooking

Add ambiance to your living areas with the IntoConcrete FLÎKR Fire2 portable fireplace. Its unique design provides for a clean burn and a safe cooking experience. In fact, this home accessory uses only 5 ounces of 70% or 91% isopropyl rubbing alcohol to burn for up to 60 minutes. Set it on your dining table to add elegance. Or use it to roast marshmallows for smores. What’s more, the concrete material ensures that each piece is unique. Additionally, your portable fireplace will have bubbles and slight variations in color that will give it its own character; there won’t be another one like it. Moreover, since concrete is a living material, this piece changes over time with exposure to wear and air. Add a beautiful glow to any space with this indoor fire basin.