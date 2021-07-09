New York State plans to use opioid settlement money to provide education and programs for substance abuse

The CDC released information that May 2019 through May 2020 had the highest records for drug overdoses in a single year.

County leaders across the state plan to use money that the state received as settlements from opioid drug manufacturers for substance abuse treatment and prevention programs.

Albany has more drug overdoses than any recent year, and Erie County had a 50% drug overdose death increase from 2019.

The bill recently signed by Governor Andrew Cuomo, Opioid Settlement Fund Lockbox, requires any money made from settlements with opioid manufactures must be spent on programs for drug education and treatment.

Johnson & Johnson and Purdue Pharma will both be settling with the state for over $200 million each.

