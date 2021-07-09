Nomad Leather MagSafe Cover features a classic leather exterior and a microfiber interior

Eat anywhere at any time with the Go TPC portable dinnerware. This includes a tray, plate, cup, and bowl to innovate mealtimes when you’re on the go. Imagine when you’re eating dinner without access to a table or wanting to eat in the car; the Go TPC portable dinnerware is the solution. It includes everything you need to dive into your favorite meal, whether you’re at home or in the car. In fact, this accessory easily integrates into your everyday life, allowing you to live uninterrupted and unbothered. Thanks to its lightweight and stable design, it prevents your food from spilling, even on flimsy surfaces. Best of all, you can adjust its design to the size of your meal container and, because of the conical sections, it adjusts to you and your needs.