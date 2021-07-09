Nomad Leather MagSafe Cover features a classic leather exterior and a microfiber interior
Give your MagSafe Charger a timeless look with the Nomad Leather MagSafe Cover. It combines a leather exterior and a soft microfiber interior. The leather features vegetable tanning and minimal treatment from one of America’s oldest tanneries. In fact, this unique leather good develops a beautiful patina over time, so it actually looks better as it ages. Also, the microfiber interior provides a soft, scratchproof sleeve for your MagSafe Charger. Moreover, this is a slim, 1-piece construction. So it fits easily over the charger and keeps it secure. What’s more, this cover gives your charger additional drop and scratch protection. And, at just 2.4 mm wide, this lovely cover provides a stylish look without adding extra bulk. Overall, add a timeless look to your Apple charger with this leather accessory.thegadgetflow.com
