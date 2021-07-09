Here's what New Jersey's Jack Leiter will bring to big leagues as he enters 2021 MLB Draft

The Rangers have selected Leiter with the second overall pick in the 2021 first-year player draft. Well-known for his bloodlines (father Al pitched in the majors for 19 years) and dominance at Vanderbilt, Leiter could be the first starting pitcher from this class to reach the majors. Statistically, no college pitcher in this class can touch him. The draft-eligible sophomore had a 2.13 ERA, 0.85 WHIP and 179:45 K:BB in 110 innings (18 starts). He had a 15-strikeout game during the College World Series, which is the second-most strikeouts of all time from an SEC pitcher in a CWS game. It all starts with his 70-grade fastball, which sits in the low-to-mid-90s but plays well above that velocity thanks to excellent riding action and maximum extension from a 6-foot-1 frame. He throws a curveball, slider and changeup, but none of his offspeed pitches project to be in the same class as his fastball, which limits his realistic upside. Pitchability and competitiveness are strong traits for Leiter, so he is a decent bet to get the most out of his tools, but there is not much projection remaining.