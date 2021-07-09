Cancel
MLB

Here's what New Jersey's Jack Leiter will bring to big leagues as he enters 2021 MLB Draft

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFrom March 20 against South Carolina to April 2 at LSU, Mike Baxter and others received a glimpse of heralded right-handed pitcher Jack Leiter's ceiling. In that span, facing stiff SEC competition, Leiter threw 20 2/3 consecutive innings without allowing a hit. Not scoreless innings, but hitless innings. He nearly...

MLBESPN

All-Star slugger Joey Gallo wants to stay with Texas Rangers at deadline

ARLINGTON, Texas -- Joey Gallo has repeatedly said he wants to stay with the Texas Rangers. The All-Star slugger is also well aware that he could be traded in the next two weeks by the team that drafted him. The still-rebuilding and last-place Rangers are certain to get inquiries from...
MLBreflectionsonbaseball.com

Yankees: Judge And Cole “Drove” To Denver – COVID Outbreak Meaning?

While the Yankees and MLB search for “contacts” with hopes of limiting the team’s COVID outbreak, we now know that there may be a connection. The Yankees and Red Sox are expected to play tonight as scheduled. The Yankees will, of course, play shorthanded with Aaron Judge, Gio Urshela, Kyle Higashioka, Wandy Peralta, Nestor Cortes Jr., and Jonathan Loasiaga all sidelined due to COVID protocol.
MLBOver the Monster

Red Sox Draft Profile: Jack Leiter

We are now under a week to go until we get to this year’s MLB Draft, and the Red Sox are picking as high as they have in a half-century. With the fourth overall selection, the team has a chance to add real, premium talent to their farm system in a way that is just not common for them in their franchise’s history. With that in mind, in the six days leading up to the draft we are going to take a look at what seems to be a near-consensus on the top six players for the Red Sox to consider with their first pick. We start today with perhaps the biggest name in the class: Jack Leiter.
MLBBless You Boys

2021 MLB draft profile: RHP Jack Leiter could help the Tigers soon after being drafted

High school players with a first-round projection usually take the money to turn pro. The millions of dollars teams shove at them are hard to turn down; that kind of money can stabilize an uncertain future, not to mention all the fun stuff it can buy in the meantime. Much like in literal gambling, when sports players bet on their future selves to improve their draft position, they wind up watching their paychecks shrink as they struggle to adapt to better competition.
MLBCamden Chat

Orioles 2021 draft preview: Jack Leiter

No one needs to spend a whole lot of time examining the 2021 Orioles roster to realize that a big problem with the team is the starting rotation. It’s a problem that could echo out beyond this year because of how many of the high-minors pitching prospects whose futures potentially included pitching in the back end of a rotation with Grayson Rodriguez and DL Hall have flamed out so far this year.
MLBPurple Row

Here’s what happens when you move back the MLB Draft

The pre-2020 draft: 40 rounds, early June. The post-2020 draft: 20 rounds, mid-July. Major League Baseball has overhauled standard practice in the lower levels of the minors. There will be ripples in baseball fabric under such provisions, and 2021 gives us our first taste of a new era. Rookie ball as we know it has been virtually eliminated. 20 rounds of would-be draftees will now be overlooked. The draft will take place in July instead of the traditional June.
MLBNewsday

Al Leiter's son Jack expected to go early in first round of MLB Draft

When Jack Leiter’s name gets called during the 2021 MLB Amateur Draft Sunday, it will come with great expectation. It’s not just that Jack is Al’s son, and Al Leiter had plenty of success as a two-time All Star and three-time World Series winner. It’s that Jack might just actually have the makeup to exceed his father’s talents.
MLBburlingtoncountytimes.com

Which New Jersey baseball players could be selected in the 2021 MLB Draft?

Major League Baseball’s first-year player draft starts on Sunday in Denver, Colorado and concludes on Tuesday. This year’s Draft will be 20 rounds, an increase from the five rounds seen in the COVID-shortened version in 2020, but still half of the traditional 40 rounds we’ve been accustomed to in recent years.
MLBNew Jersey Herald

MLB Draft 2021: Tracking the selections from New Jersey

The MLB Draft takes places at Bellco Theatre in Denver this week, and numerous New Jersey players expect to hear their names called. The USA TODAY Network New Jersey has compiled a list of those with strong roots in the Garden State, both from high school and college. DRAFT PREVIEW:Which...
MLBCumberland County Sentinel

MLB: Red Land's Benny Montgomery selected No. 8 overall by the Colorado Rockies in 2021 Major League Baseball Draft

It only took an hour for Red Land’s Benny Montgomery to hear his name taken off the board Sunday night in the 2021 Major League Baseball Draft. The 6-foot-5, 205-pound center fielder was selected No. 8 overall by the Colorado Rockies, being the first high school outfielder and the second outfielder overall to find his new MLB home. The signing bonus slot for the eighth pick this year is $5.176 million.
MLBPosted by
Yardbarker

Vanderbilt ace Jack Leiter reportedly wants Red Sox to draft him

It appears Jack Leiter would have no issue with falling to No. 4 in this year's Major League Baseball Draft. The Vanderbilt ace is considered the most exciting pitching prospect in baseball, but with no consensus top pick in this year's draft, the Pittsburgh Pirates, Texas Rangers or Detroit Tigers could select him in the top three.
Texas StateCBS Sports

Rangers' Jack Leiter: Drafted second overall by Texas

The Rangers have selected Leiter with the second overall pick in the 2021 first-year player draft. Well-known for his bloodlines (father Al pitched in the majors for 19 years) and dominance at Vanderbilt, Leiter could be the first starting pitcher from this class to reach the majors. Statistically, no college pitcher in this class can touch him. The draft-eligible sophomore had a 2.13 ERA, 0.85 WHIP and 179:45 K:BB in 110 innings (18 starts). He had a 15-strikeout game during the College World Series, which is the second-most strikeouts of all time from an SEC pitcher in a CWS game. It all starts with his 70-grade fastball, which sits in the low-to-mid-90s but plays well above that velocity thanks to excellent riding action and maximum extension from a 6-foot-1 frame. He throws a curveball, slider and changeup, but none of his offspeed pitches project to be in the same class as his fastball, which limits his realistic upside. Pitchability and competitiveness are strong traits for Leiter, so he is a decent bet to get the most out of his tools, but there is not much projection remaining.

