Larry Burkert owns Talk of the Town tavern next to the Great Kills train station; a business that has been around since 1969. “Nobody cares anymore, it’s like it’s over like it never was. Nobody in the bar wears masks anymore, they don’t wanna sign the book when they get there. They don’t wanna put their cell number down, they don’t want you to take their temperature, they just don’t care anymore. I put the book out to sign the thing for the temperature but people just don’t care anymore” said Burkert.