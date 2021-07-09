Viktor Gyokeres makes permanent Coventry switch

Viktor Gyokeres in action for Coventry (PA Wire)

Coventry have announced the signing of Swedish international striker Viktor Gyokeres from Brighton for an undisclosed fee on a three-year contract.

The 23-year-old impressed after joining the Sky Blues on loan for the second half of last season, scoring three times in 19 appearances, so the midlands club made it a priority to sign him permanently.

“We’re delighted to sign Viktor and welcome him to the club on a permanent basis,” Coventry manager Mark Robins said on their website.

“Viktor is a talented striker with good power, pace and movement, and great potential. He showed a terrific attitude when he was with us on loan last season and made a real impression.

“He showed great improvement and development from the start of his time with us to the end of his loan and grew in confidence, and we hope that he will continue to show the same improvement and desire now we have made him a permanent member of the squad.”

Gyokeres, who has been capped twice by his country, scoring one goal, did not feature in the Premier League for the Seagulls but made eight appearances in cup competitions.

Albion technical director Dan Ashworth said: “This represents a good move for Viktor, as well as both clubs.

“He’s spent the last two years out on loan, but this gives him the chance to really settle in one place and play regularly at a really high standard, which at 23 is paramount for his own development.”