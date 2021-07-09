Oliver Stammers taken to hospital following Chester fall

Jockey Oliver Stammers (PA Wire)

Apprentice jockey Oliver Stammers was airlifted to Aintree Hospital in Fazakerley following a fall at Chester on Friday evening.

Stammers was riding Sir Min for Ian Williams in the Deepbridge Estate Planning Service Nursery Handicap when his mount clipped heels on the first bend and came down.

Racing was delayed for 45 minutes while Stammers was treated on course and the air ambulance was then requested, taking him for further assessment.

Chester’s clerk of the course Andrew Morris said: “Oliver was stabilised on course. He was conscious.

“He was taken by air ambulance to our nearest major trauma centre which is at Aintree. It was precautionary due to a head injury.”