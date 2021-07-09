Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

Oliver Stammers taken to hospital following Chester fall

By Video
Posted by 
newschain
newschain
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ovmdZ_0asQGA6X00
Jockey Oliver Stammers (PA Wire)

Apprentice jockey Oliver Stammers was airlifted to Aintree Hospital in Fazakerley following a fall at Chester on Friday evening.

Stammers was riding Sir Min for Ian Williams in the Deepbridge Estate Planning Service Nursery Handicap when his mount clipped heels on the first bend and came down.

Racing was delayed for 45 minutes while Stammers was treated on course and the air ambulance was then requested, taking him for further assessment.

Chester’s clerk of the course Andrew Morris said: “Oliver was stabilised on course. He was conscious.

“He was taken by air ambulance to our nearest major trauma centre which is at Aintree. It was precautionary due to a head injury.”

Comments / 0

newschain

newschain

29K+
Followers
80K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Aintree Hospital
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
World
News Break
Sports
Related
CelebritiesPosted by
newschain

Jada Pinkett Smith comes clean about her shaved head

Jada Pinkett Smith has shown off her new look - a shaved head inspired by her daughter. On Monday, the actress re-posted an Instagram photo of herself and 20-year-old Willow, her daughter with husband Will Smith, saying: “Willow made me do it because it was time to let go BUT my 50’s are bout to be Divinely lit with this shed❣️”
SoccerFrankfort Times

Lorient forward Wissa attacked at home, taken to hospital

LORIENT, France (AP) — Lorient forward Yoane Wissa was hospitalized after being attacked at his home on Thursday night, the French first-division club said Friday. Lorient said the 24-year-old Wissa was expected to have an operation later Friday but did not give any further details as to the nature of his injuries.
WorldThe Independent

Rachael Blackmore: Grand National-winning jockey taken to hospital after heavy fall

Rachael Blackmore was taken to hospital for further assessment on a leg injury after suffering a heavy fall at Killarney on Friday. Having steered Baltinglass Hill to a nose victory in the preceding race, the Grand National-winning rider was partnering 11-10 favourite Merry Poppins in the Download The BoyleSports App Handicap Hurdle when parting company at the fifth obstacle.
AccidentsBBC

Two taken to hospital after Ballycastle boating incident

Two people have been taken to hospital and three others have been treated by paramedics after a boating incident off the coast of Ballycastle, County Antrim. The Northern Ireland Ambulance Service got a 999 call at 11:37 BST. The Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI) said three people on water pedal...
SportsPosted by
Daily Mail

Yorkshire fast bowler Dominic Leech taken to HOSPITAL after suffering horror knee injury following collision with a concrete wall... with match against Lancashire later abandoned due to unsafe conditions

A horror injury to Yorkshire fast bowler Dominic Leech saw the third day's play of the Roses match at Headingley curtailed during the afternoon session. Leech, 20, collided with a concrete wall in the west stand after slipping and losing his footing attempting to save a boundary, and damaged his left knee, leading to him being treated for a quarter of an hour before he was taken off on a stretcher. He was later taken to hospital, wearing a knee brace.
Accidentsvtcng.com

Biker tossed at Cady Hill Forest, taken to hospital

Another day, another injured mountain biker in Cady Hill Forest, this time on Bear’s trail. The rider apparently misjudged a jump, which tossed him over his handlebars. Crews from both Stowe Mountain Rescue and Stowe Emergency Medical Services located the biker, and as he could walk with assistance, brought him out of the woods on foot.
LawPosted by
newschain

Owners of weapons including zombie knives could face jail under new law

Owners of some weapons, including zombie knives and knuckledusters, could face a jail sentence if found with them under a new law. It was already illegal to possess a knife or offensive weapon in public, but the Offensive Weapons Act – which became law on Wednesday – makes it unlawful to possess certain rapid firing rifles, specific types of knives and other offensive weapons in private.
GolfPosted by
newschain

Brooks Koepka spills the beans on origin of feud with Bryson DeChambeau ahead of Open

Covid-19 protocols may mean Open press conferences are limited to 15 minutes, but no one could complain of feeling short changed by Brooks Koepka. Koepka held court at Royal St George’s on Tuesday and revealed more on the origin of his feud with Bryson DeChambeau, how he celebrated his previous major wins “a little too much” and how mistakes in this year’s “drive me nuts”.
Florida StatePosted by
newschain

Death toll in Florida building collapse rises to 95

The death toll in the Miami-area condominium building collapse climbed to 95 on Tuesday as crews worked for a 20th day to find victims in the rubble. Miami-Dade County mayor Daniella Levine Cava said 14 people remained unaccounted for in the June 24 collapse of Champlain Towers South in Surfside.
Public HealthPosted by
newschain

Judge considering whether Covid-stricken woman should be allowed to die

A judge has been asked to decide whether a woman in her 50s who has been left paralysed from the neck down after contracting Covid-19 should be allowed to die. Lawyers representing bosses at the hospital where the woman, who has four adult children, is being treated have told Mr Justice Hayden that the woman has been left “profoundly neurologically impaired”.
AnimalsPosted by
newschain

Slowly does it… bronze tortoises stolen 30 years ago return home

Nearly 30 years after they were stolen from a country mansion, four historic bronze tortoises have returned home – after being spotted in an auction catalogue. They were commissioned by 19th century collector and Egyptologist William John Bankes for his home at Kingston Lacy in Dorset. Bankes had a fondness...

Comments / 0

Community Policy