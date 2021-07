Before the Disney+ MCU shows came into interconnected existence, fans had the Netflix Marvel shows, with Charlie Cox's Daredevil as the launching pad for the Defenders. That group's questionable connection to the MCU as a whole was cut short as each of the standalone dramas was abruptly cancelled one by one ahead of the anticipated launch of Disney+. One such show was Luke Cage, which Netflix ended after two seasons, and while fans have begged for years to see more from the Harlem hero and the rest, star Mike Colter is now revealing the one pro to Netflix ending the series when it did.