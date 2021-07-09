Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Prince William Returns to Polo in Charity Match as Duchess Kate Continues to Self-Isolate

By Erin Crabtree
Posted by 
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19HIKu_0asQELk600
Prince William with Kate Middleton insetted. Shutterstock (2)

Back at it! Prince William returned to the polo field after a lengthy break to play in a charity match while wife Duchess Kate remained isolated after a COVID-19 exposure.

The Duke of Cambridge, 39, participated in the Out-Sourcing Inc. Royal Charity Polo Cup 2021 at Guards Polo Club Windsor on Friday, July 9. The match raised money and awareness for multiple organizations that he and Kate, 39, support, including Tusk, Centrepoint, London Air Ambulance, Fields in Trust, The Forward Trust, Family Action, Mountain Rescue England and Wales and East Anglia Children’s Hospices.

William looked as skilled as ever despite taking some time away from the sport amid the coronavirus pandemic. One of his most recent public matches was in July 2019, when he competed against Prince Harry during the King Power Royal Charity Polo Day. Kate, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis, Meghan Markle and Archie notably attended the function, marking the first joint outing for the cousins. Kate and Meghan were spotted watching their husbands from the sidelines as they kept their kids entertained. The event occurred days after Archie’s christening, for which William and Kate were present.

Meghan and Harry announced their royal exit in January 2020 and subsequently relocated to California. The couple welcomed daughter Lilibet in June.

Kate skipped the Friday match after Kensington Palace confirmed on Monday, July 5, that she was exposed to COVID-19.

“Last week, the Duchess of Cambridge came into contact with someone who has subsequently tested positive for COVID-19,” a spokesperson said in a statement. “Her Royal Highness is not experiencing any symptoms, but is following all relevant government guidelines and is self-isolating at home.”

William carried on with the pair’s planned events, hosting the NHS Big Tea alone on Monday. The celebration, held at Buckingham Palace, honored the U.K.’s National Health Service’s 73rd anniversary. The gathering was meant to be a return to garden parties after the pandemic forced the royal family to cancel them for more than a year. Queen Elizabeth II gave the duo permission to host the fête.

Earlier this month, Kate was not in attendance for the unveiling of a statue in honor of the late Princess Diana. Instead, William and Harry, 36, debuted the piece without any other members of the royal family present.

“Out of respect for Harry and William, [the royal family] wanted it to be just about Diana’s sons and not a huge public affair,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly. “Kate was definitely supporting William while physically not being there and really wanted to attend, but the family as a whole decided it was best for the kids and her to stay home.”

Scroll through the gallery below to see more photos of William’s return to polo!

Comments / 0

Us Weekly

Us Weekly

24K+
Followers
6K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted source for the latest celebrity news, photos, videos and more!

 https://www.usmagazine.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Prince William
Person
Queen Elizabeth Ii
Person
Prince Harry
Person
Meghan Markle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#England And Wales#British Royal Family#Uk#Polo In Charity Match#The Out Sourcing Inc#Guards Polo Club Windsor#Tusk#Centrepoint#London Air Ambulance#Fields In Trust#The Forward Trust#East Anglia Children#Kensington Palace#The Nhs Big Tea#National Health Service
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
Country
U.K.
News Break
Royals
News Break
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesPosted by
Tyla

Meghan Markle Uses New Title On Lili's Birth Certificate

Meghan Markle did not use her royal title on the birth certificate of her daughter Lili, it has been revealed. TMZ obtained a published a copy of Lili's birth certificate, revealing that Meghan gave her birth name Rachel Meghan Markle. On Archie's birth certificate, Meghan gave her royal title 'Her...
CelebritiesMarie Claire

Prince George has the most adorable nickname for Prince William

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy. We love knowing about all the royal family’s nicknames for each other because it proves that, really, they’re just like us. Prince Harry has a very sweet nickname for Kate Middleton – he reportedly calls her ‘Cath’ – and he refers to his wife, Meghan Markle, as ‘Meg’. And Meghan’s pals call Harry ‘Haz’. Cute? We think so.
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Royal fans all saying the same thing about Prince George and Princess Charlotte after new picture emerges

Kate Middleton shared a creative Father's Day message on Sunday and delighted fans when it featured a never-before-seen picture of Prince William with his three children. The snap, taken in June 2019 on Trooping the Colour, shows William dressed in his ceremonial uniform for the Irish Guards whilst holding Prince Louis, who made his balcony debut that year, and with Prince George and Princess Charlotte on either side of him.
Celebritiespurewow.com

Kate Middleton Was Given a Brand-New Title Today: ‘I Am Delighted’

Kate Middleton is adding another title to her resume. On Thursday, the Duchess of Cambridge revealed that she is now Patron of The Forward Trust, an organization that empowers individuals to break the cycles of addiction or crime to move forward with their lives. The trust recently merged with one of Middleton’s other patronages, Action on Addiction.
Celebritiesnickiswift.com

Royal Expert Claims Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Have Done This To The Queen

Many people believe that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle blindsided Queen Elizabeth when they told her that they planned on stepping down as senior members of the royal family and moving out of the UK. The rumors had been all over the media for months, so it's no surprise that Oprah Winfrey asked Harry about it during their sit-down interview that aired on March 7. Harry responded point blank: "No, I never blindsided my grandmother. I have too much respect for her," he said, according to People magazine. However, there have since been reports that Prince William was most upset with Harry for "blindsiding" their grandmother, regardless of what Harry's side of the story may be. "That was it for William, he felt they'd blindsided the Queen in such an insulting and disrespectful way," a source told The Sunday Times (via The Sun).
CelebritiesPosted by
Daily Mirror

Charles chased Diana up stairs in early days of marriage - but Harry changed everything

It was hailed as the wedding of the century, the day the world was swept up in the grandeur and the romance of the match between a future king and his beautiful young bride. On July 29, 1981, 750 million people in 74 countries watched as Lady Diana Spencer married the heir-apparent, becoming the Princess of Wales, while crowds numbering 600,000 lined the streets of London.
CelebritiesPosted by
Best Life

The Palace Has Issued This "Warning Shot" to Harry & Meghan, Say Sources

Historically, the Royal Family's response to rumors and tabloid stories has been summed up by five words: "Keep calm and carry on." But now, things are changing. In recent weeks, the Palace has made clear that they are no longer going to remain silent if Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan, or friends and supporters in their camp, put out what they deem to be "false or misleading statements" detrimental to the royals, as Best Life reported last month. Though it may have taken some time for the royals to come to that conclusion, a new showdown over a comment in a documentary has proven their approach has evolved.

Comments / 0

Community Policy