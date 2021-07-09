Bayley Suffers Injury Training & Will Be Out For Nine Months

WWE released the tragic news that Bayley, easily one of the biggest female professional wrestlers in their roster, had been injured during training and will be out of commission for at least nine months, pulling her from the upcoming Money In The Bank Event. Following her recent brawl against Bianca Belair, Bayley was set as one of the biggest female "villains" of the organization and was previously set to be a big part of the upcoming pay-per-view that would determine which male and female superstar would be the next challenger for their respective world championship belts.