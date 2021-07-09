Bayley Suffers Injury Training & Will Be Out For Nine Months
News is just coming in from WWE that Smackdown star and former Women's Champion Bayley has suffered an injury while training and will be out for approximately nine months. The company just announced this unfortunate turn of events on their Twitter account and on WWE.com. The details of the injury and how exactly it happened were not mentioned in any of their posts, but to approximate the length of recovery at nine months, you have to assume it's something pretty serious.bleedingcool.com
