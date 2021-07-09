Cancel
Bayley Suffers Injury Training & Will Be Out For Nine Months

By Ryan Fassett
bleedingcool.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNews is just coming in from WWE that Smackdown star and former Women's Champion Bayley has suffered an injury while training and will be out for approximately nine months. The company just announced this unfortunate turn of events on their Twitter account and on WWE.com. The details of the injury and how exactly it happened were not mentioned in any of their posts, but to approximate the length of recovery at nine months, you have to assume it's something pretty serious.

