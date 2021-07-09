Cancel
Tarek El Moussa Has Met Christina Haack’s Boyfriend Joshua Hall ‘a Few Times’

Ex-husband approved! Tarek El Moussa revealed that he’s met his ex-wife Christina Haack’s new boyfriend, Joshua Hall.

“I think she’s doing alright!” the HGTV personality, 39, told Entertainment Tonight of Haack, 38, on Friday, July 9, before sharing that he’s met Hall “a few times.”

The Tarek’s Flip Side host also said he thinks his ex’s new beau “seems like” a good guy. “[I] don’t really know him, but I sure hope so,” El Moussa added.

Joshua Hall, Christina Haack and Tarek El Moussa. Courtesy Christina Haack/Instagram; David Buchan/Shutterstock

Us Weekly confirmed on Wednesday, July 7, that Haack and Hall “have been dating for a few months.” News of their relationship came after the Christina on the Coast star finalized her divorce from Ant Anstead last month after almost two years of marriage.

Prior to Anstead, she was married to El Moussa from 2009 to 2018. The former couple share daughter Taylor, 10, and son Brayden, 5. Haack also shares son Hudson, 22 months, with Anstead.

The Wellness Remodel author made her new relationship Instagram official on Thursday, July 8. Shortly after, she shared a post clapping back at anyone who thinks she and Hall are moving too quickly.

“I may be a bit crazy and I’m definitely not perfect but I will never live my life based on other peoples [sic] judgments or opinions,” she wrote. “We pride ourselves on never judging others and always wanting others to be happy and we wish others would have the same respect. … So yes ‘another relationship’ and guess what. I’m 38 — I’ll do what I want.”

Christina Haack and new boyfriend Joshua Hall riding a scooter on vacation on July 8, 2021 in Tulum, Mexico. MEGA

Haack also recounted her relationship’s beginnings. A source exclusively told Us on Thursday that the duo “briefly met a few years ago at a real estate conference” while Haack was “still with Ant.” According to the insider, they reconnected this spring in Tennessee.

“We’ve had a few solid months of just us getting to know each other and I’ve loved every second of it,” Haack added in her Instagram post.

El Moussa, for his part, is engaged to Heather Rae Young. The Selling Sunset star, 33, may have something to do with her fiancé and Hall’s introduction. Young previously hosted the “Flashbacks” podcast with Hall’s sister Jessica Hall. According to show archives, Young stuck with the gig from March 2020 until earlier this year.

