Animals

Grizzly bear with cub charges at man running on Idaho trail, officials say

By Maddie Capron
Centre Daily
 7 days ago

A man was running on a trail in East Idaho when he came face-to-face with a grizzly and her cub, officials said. The grizzly charged the man running Friday near Island Park in the Kilgore area, Idaho Fish and Game said. When the grizzly attacked the man, he laid down...

www.centredaily.com

Comments / 0

State
California State
State
Montana State
State
Idaho State
#Bears#Bear Spray#Bear Attacks#Idaho Fish And Game#The National Park Service
Related
Montana StateOutdoor Life

Camper Dies in Montana’s Second Fatal Bear Attack of 2021

A bear killed a person camped near the town of Ovando (75 miles northwest of Helena) around 3:30 a.m Tuesday, according to a report from ABC News. Montana officials are searching for the bear that attacked a person, who has yet to be identified, at a campground near the sprawling Bob Marshall Wilderness, close to the Blackfoot River. This is the second fatal bear attack in Montana in the last four months. In April, guide Carl Mock was killed by a grizzly in Yellowstone National Park while fishing.
Animalswgxa.tv

Bear attacks sleeping teenage girl, closing GSMNP backcountry campsite

GREAT SMOKY MOUNTAINS NATIONAL PARK (WLOS) — A backcountry campsite in Tennessee is closed after wildlife officials say a bear attacked a teenage girl while she slept. Great Smoky Mountains National Park officials say it happened at Backcountry Campsite 29 in the Cosby section of the park at around 12:30 a.m. Friday.
Idaho Stateksl.com

Idaho man recounts being mauled by grizzly and what kept him alive

ISLAND PARK, Idaho (EastIdahoNews) — As a momma grizzly bear charged Tom Whitney on Friday morning, he said to himself, "This very well could be it for me." The husband and father of three girls from Maryland visits Island Park every year. He has run a trail off Stamp Meadow Road for the past several years. Although most of Whitney's morning runs this week were uneventful, it quickly became apparent Friday morning was different.
Big Country News

Man Injured By Grizzly Bear in Southeastern Idaho After Encountering a Female With a Cub While on His Morning Run

KILGORE, ID - On the morning of Friday, July 9, a man was attacked by a grizzly bear in the Kilgore area west of Island Park in southeastern Idaho after encountering a female with a cub. The man was injured in the attack, but able to return to the cabin he was staying in and call 911. His injuries were not life threatening, and he was treated at Madison Memorial Hospital in Rexburg.
AnimalsPosted by
TheDailyBeast

Wildlife Officials Hunt for Sicko Who Decapitated and Declawed Yellowstone Grizzly Bear

Federal and state officials are searching for the individual(s) responsible for decapitating and declawing a grizzly bear in Gardiner, Montana, Idaho Statesman reports. It is illegal to possess grizzly bear parts as part of the federal Endangered Species Act. The 25-year old bear, tagged number 394, washed ashore next to a river after possibly drowning and was a resident at Yellowstone National Park. George Bumann, a local sculptor, learned of the dead bear and visited it to take measurements to plan for potential artwork. He posted photos of the bear on his blog on June 11 but made efforts not to disclose its specific location. When wildlife officials visited the bear’s carcass on June 10, it was still intact, but when they returned the next day, it had been decapitated and declawed. Officials at the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service are actively investigating the incident.
California StateNewsweek

Montana Officials Shoot Grizzly Bear That Killed California Woman

Federal wildlife workers wearing night-vision goggles shot the grizzly bear believed to have killed a Californian woman just after midnight, the Associated Press reported. Officials set up a trap for the bear near a chicken coop about two miles from Ovando, where Leash Davis Lokan, 65, was killed Tuesday morning, said Greg Lemon with Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks. The bear raided the chicken coop overnight Wednesday, they set the trap nearby and hoped to lure the animal back.
Montana Statecbs4indy.com

Grizzly bear kills camper in Montana

HELENA Mont. (NEXSTAR) — A grizzly bear attacked and killed a person who was camping in western Montana early Tuesday, authorities said. Powell County Sheriff Gavin Roselles said the bear had wandered into the campsite a couple of times before the fatal attack. “A video camera from a local business...
Ovando, MTbozemanmagazine.com

Fatal grizzly bear attack in Ovando

– On the morning of July 6, the Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks’ Wildlife Human Attack Response Team responded to a fatal bear attack in Ovando. The incident happened early Tuesday morning. FWP biologists, conflict specialists and game wardens are on the scene and searching for the bear. A video...
Idaho StateIdaho State Journal

Jogger survives grizzly bear attack in East Idaho

A 41-year-old Maryland man was injured in a grizzly attack in the Island Park area early Friday morning, according to Fremont County sheriff’s officials. They say the lone jogger, whose name was not released, surprised a sow grizzly bear with a cub and she attacked. The incident occurred in the...

