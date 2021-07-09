Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Comics

The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf: Vesemir Faces Fear This August

By Ray Flook
bleedingcool.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn the final day of The Witcher and Netflix's "6 Days of Witchmas" last December, fans were treated to the news that the anime prequel film The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf would be released sometime in 2021 and even shared a look at the project's logo. Now we get to flash ahead seven months to today's WitcherCon, with a whole lot more details on the anime film. First, viewers can expect the film to hit streaming screens worldwide beginning August 23. But the news came with nice extras in the forms of the official poster (which you can see below) as well as a date announcement teaser offering a preview of what fans can expect when the anime film premieres on August 23.

bleedingcool.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Witchercon#Geral#Studio Mir#Bleeding Cool Tv#Instagram#Bctv Daily Dispatch#Bleeding Cool
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Comics
News Break
Anime
News Break
Netflix
Related
Comicsdarkhorizons.com

Trailer & Poster: “The Witcher” Anime ‘Wolf’

The first teaser trailer and poster have been released for the anime feature film “The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf”. That film, which will premiere on Netflix on August 23rd, hails from Studio Mir (“The Legend of Korra,” “Voltron: Legendary Defender”) and focuses on Geralt’s mentor and father figure Vesemir.
TV SeriesEscapist Magazine

The Witcher Season 2 Trailer & Release Date Revealed, Plus Nightmare of the Wolf Release

WitcherCon, the one-day virtual event all about The Witcher (both game and show) happened today with Netflix and CD Projekt Red. And alongside a host of talking heads going on about the franchise, Netflix dropped the first teaser trailer and release date for The Witcher season 2, which stars Henry Cavill in the lead role, though the trailer’s main focus is definitely on Freya Allan’s Ciri.
TV Serieswegotthiscovered.com

Watch: The White Wolf Returns In The Witcher Season 2 Trailer

It’s been nearly two years since The Witcher premiered to high praise on Netflix, and we now finally have our first look at season 2 of the fantasy show hot off the presses and straight out of WitcherCon. The first ever WitcherCon was full of exciting announcements about the series...
ComicsPlayStation LifeStyle

WitcherCon: The Witcher Anime Streaming in August, Japanese Folklore-Inspired Witcher Manga Announced

Netflix has announced that The Witcher Nightmare of the Wolf anime will stream on August 23rd this year. Check out a trailer below. Nightmare of the Wolf focuses on Geralt’s mentor Vesemir. “Long before mentoring Geralt, Vesemir begins his own journey as a witcher after the mysterious Deglan claims him through the Law of Surprise,” reads an official synopsis.
Moviespunchdrunkcritics.com

‘The Witcher: Nightmare Of The Wolf’ Trailer: Animated Prequel Film Follows A New Witcher With An Attitude

Fans of The Witcher have a lot to look forward to. The WitcherCon event was chock full of news on the entire franchise which includes books, video games, and of course, the hit Netflix series. Not only did we learn of the second season release date followed by the first trailer, but another trailer was revealed. This one is for animated prequel film The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf.
TV Serieshypebeast.com

Netflix Drops Fear-Facing First Trailer for 'The Witcher' Season Two

Netflix has unveiled the first official trailer for The Witcher season 2, following its announcement that the show will return to the streaming platform on December 17, during its inaugural WitcherCon event. In June, Netflix shared a short, 10-second clip introducing the upcoming season, though details on what to expect...
TV Seriespopculturetimes.com

The Witcher Season 2: New Trailer, Spoilers & Other UPDATES

The Witcher is a fantasy television series on Netflix. It premiered on December 20, 2019, with all eight episodes of season one on the same day. The first season of the series was based on The Last Wish and Sword of Destiny, a part of the Witcher Saga by the Polish author Andrzej Sapkowski. The second season of the series is set to release on Netflix soon.
TV & Videoswmleader.com

The Witcher – Nightmare of the Wolf: Cast, Plot, Streaming Date – All You Need to Know About the Animated Spin-Off of Henry Cavill’s Netflix Fantasy Series

On Jul 9, 2021, at the WitcherCon, along with the reveal of The Witcher Season 2 trailer, Netflix even showcased a sneak peek at the new animated movie The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf. The details on it haven’t been revealed yet but we do know that it will be a story based around Vesemir. The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf was announced after the premiere of The Witcher Season One and has fans excited for this story. The Witcher 2 First Stills: Henry Cavill’s Geralt of Rivia Gets a New Armour and It Makes Him More Badass! (View Pics).
Comicsbleedingcool.com

Answering Some Of Today's Infinite Frontier Questions (Spoiler)

As Bleeding Cool reported at the weekend, this week's DC Comics ads for Infinite Frontier have questions to ask. And some comic books out this week have some more answers to give – and probably some more questions to be asked. Here's a spoiler-ish look at some of them. What...
Comicsbleedingcool.com

Jellystone!: HBO Max Releases Key Art Poster Ahead of Comic-Con@Home

Last month, showrunner & executive producer C.H. Greenblatt (Chowder, Harvey Beaks) and Warner Bros. Animation introduced Yogi, Boo Boo, Cindy, and the rest of the denizens of the friendly town of HBO Max's Jellystone!. In the trailer, viewers were offered a sneak preview of the reimagined takes on a ton of beloved characters from the Hanna-Barbera world- including Jabberjaw, Top Cat, Snagglepuss, El Kabong, Wally Gator, Johnny Quest & Hadji, Shag Rugg, Captain Caveman, and more. Now with the animated series set to take the virtual stage of Comic-Con@Home on July 24, we're getting a look at the official key art poster for Jellystone!– which you can check out below:
TV SeriesComicBook

Rick and Morty Season 5 Releases Episode 5 Promo: Watch

Rick And Morty's fifth season has dived into making fun of popular characters including the likes of Marvel's Namor, Captain Planet, and more in the first four episodes, and it seems that the next episode won't just be diving into the world of anime, but the world of the occult as well. Sporting the title "Amortyican Grickfitti,", it's clear that the Adult Swim series is looking to take a swing at the some new material.
TV & Videoswegotthiscovered.com

The Witcher Has Reportedly Boosted Henry Cavill’s Value

It might be difficult to imagine looking at the current complexion of the television industry, but there was once a time where being labeled as a ‘TV actor’ was either an insult or a sign that somebody’s career was on the decline. Of course, the Golden Age we’ve been living through for over a decade, and the concurrent rise of the streaming service, has made those lines blurrier than ever before.

Comments / 0

Community Policy