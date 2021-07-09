The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf: Vesemir Faces Fear This August

On the final day of The Witcher and Netflix's "6 Days of Witchmas" last December, fans were treated to the news that the anime prequel film The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf would be released sometime in 2021 and even shared a look at the project's logo. Now we get to flash ahead seven months to today's WitcherCon, with a whole lot more details on the anime film. First, viewers can expect the film to hit streaming screens worldwide beginning August 23. But the news came with nice extras in the forms of the official poster (which you can see below) as well as a date announcement teaser offering a preview of what fans can expect when the anime film premieres on August 23.