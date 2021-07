Amazon Fire Tablets are popular for many reasons: how seamlessly they sync with Amazon services, the variety of tablet options, or their very competitive pricing compared to other excellent Android tablets. However, one consistent issue with Fire tablets is app availability. Even though they technically run Android, they're missing access to many apps and features found on competing tablets. The Amazon Appstore has some great options, but plenty of Google Play Store apps can't be added easily. That's where knowing how to sideload Android apps onto an Amazon Fire tablet can be beneficial.