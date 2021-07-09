Prosecutor: Suspect in custody after more than 31-hour standoff in Newark
Authorities say a suspect is in custody following an armed standoff in Newark that lasted more than 31 hours. The incident began when detectives from the Essex County Narcotics Task Force were executing a warrant before 6 a.m. Thursday at a home on Clinton Place, according to a release from acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II. The search warrants were being executed as part of an ongoing narcotics investigation that began in May.newjersey.news12.com
