Newark, NJ

Prosecutor: Suspect in custody after more than 31-hour standoff in Newark

By News 12 Staff
News 12
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAuthorities say a suspect is in custody following an armed standoff in Newark that lasted more than 31 hours. The incident began when detectives from the Essex County Narcotics Task Force were executing a warrant before 6 a.m. Thursday at a home on Clinton Place, according to a release from acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II. The search warrants were being executed as part of an ongoing narcotics investigation that began in May.

