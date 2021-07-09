Genshin Impact’s Big Update Arrives July 21, Here’s Stream Codes You Can Use Today Only!

Windows 11 is coming! From the look that Microsoft gave, the new OS looks gorgeous and come with plenty of new exciting features. Unfortunately, at the time this article is written, Windows 11 is scheduled to be released only later this year, perhaps towards the end of 2021. But fortunately enough, Microsoft has the official way for people who can’t wait for Windows 11 to give a try, via Windows Insider Program. When you joined the program, you can download, install and give Windows 11 Insider Preview a try yourself – all is official, legal and free. In this article, I’ll show you the detailed step by step on how you can get Windows 11 Insider Preview and have it installed on your PC.