Genshin Impact’s Big Update Arrives July 21, Here’s Stream Codes You Can Use Today Only!

By QuintLyn
mmobomb.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlright, fellow Genshin Impact fans, today’s a day with exciting news. The game’s next big expansion, “The Immovable God and the Eternal Euthymia” will finally bring the nation of Inazuma — along with several new characters — to players that have been waiting (im)patiently for them to arrive. In fact, we don’t have too long to wait as Version 2.0, introduces the island nation on July 21.

Video GamesPosted by
Forbes

‘Genshin Impact’ Reveals 9 Inazuma Characters, Update 2.0 Landmarks And Gift Codes

Genshin Impact has just aired its livestream revealing its most significant addition to the game since launch, which will arrive close to a year after its release last fall. That would be the expansion into a new zone, Inazuma, home of the Electro Archon Baal, and we got our first official look at what that’s going to contain, outside of an endless stream of leaks and teases we’ve gotten so far.
Video Gamesgamepressure.com

Genshin Impact's Biggest Update to Date Adds Japan-inspired Region

A new update has been announced for Genshin Impact and it will be the game's biggest update to date, introducing a new region called Inazuma, three characters, and plenty of other content. Big moment for fervent fans of the free-to-play fantasy game Genshin Impact from MiHoYo. We got to know...
Video Gamesattackofthefanboy.com

What’s Coming in the Genshin Impact 2.0 Update?

Genshin Impact 2.0 was officially revealed in a five-minute trailer earlier today. The trailer finally confirmed that players will be exploring the often spoken of, cherry blossom-laden area, Inazuma. The new locale isn’t all that was revealed as the move from version 1.6 to 2.0 will bring with it new enemies to battle against, new companions to add to your squad, and even some nice QOL and graphical updates. All of this is coming super soon on July 21st so it’s worth knowing exactly what you’re getting into.
Video GamesPolygon

Genshin Impact’s enormous Inazuma update gets a release date and trailer

MiHoYo released a new trailer for the latest update of its free-to-play open world adventure, Genshin Impact, on Friday. The new look shows off the long-awaited Inazuma region in an expansion the studio is calling The Immovable God and the Eternal Euthymia. The 2.0 version will debut an entirely new region to explore, three new characters, and cross-save functionality between platforms. The update is scheduled to unroll on July 21.
Video GamesEurogamer.net

Genshin Impact gets cross-progression with 2.0 update later in July

Genshin Impact gets cross-progression with the 2.0 update on 21st July, developer miHoYo has announced. That's cross-progression across all versions of the hit free-to-play open-world action RPG: PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, PC and mobile. miHoYo said the 2.0 update, dubbed The Immovable God and Eternal Euthymia, also adds "more refined"...
Video Gamespcinvasion.com

Genshin Impact’s Inazuma region, Ayaka, and more unveiled for version 2.0

Today is quite special for developer miHoYo. It marks the official reveal of Genshin Impact‘s version 2.0, one that introduces the massive Inazuma region, as well as new characters like Ayaka and Sayu. Although many players have known about these details given official tweets and unofficial leaks, it’s great to see a glimpse from the perspective of developers.
Video Gamesmmorpg.com

Genshin Impact's Largest Update Yet Brings New Region, Adventures And More

MiHoYo is launching what is the largest update for Genshin Impact yet, bringing with it a new region, NPCs and more to the RPG. The upcoming version 2.0, called "The Immovable God and the Eternal Euthymia" (say that 5 times fast) brings with it the newest region to Genshin Impact, Inazuma. This region is heavily inspired by Japan, with the trailer showing tall, strong Japanese-esque castles, shipwrecked beaches, and more.
ComicsSiliconera

Here’s the Inazuma Raiden Shogun Voice Actress in Genshin Impact

MiHoYo revealed the voice actress for the Raiden Shogun, whose name is Baal, in the Genshin Impact Inazuma region. It turns out it is a rather famous performer. Miyuki Sawashiro will play the role in the game. The English voice actress hasn’t officially been confirmed yet, though you can hear her in the version 2.0 Inazuma trailer.
Video GamesInternational Business Times

'Genshin Impact's' Upcoming Events For Patch 2.0 Revealed

"Genshin Impact" 2.0 will have four events in total. Two events will be reruns of previous ones from past versions of the game. The list of events for “Genshin Impact 2.0” was recently revealed by miHoYo during its previous livestream, which showcased a couple of new events as well as two reruns for players who missed them.
Computersjilaxzone.com

I’m updating my PC to Windows 11 today and here’s how you can update yours too (Detailed steps inside!)

Windows 11 is coming! From the look that Microsoft gave, the new OS looks gorgeous and come with plenty of new exciting features. Unfortunately, at the time this article is written, Windows 11 is scheduled to be released only later this year, perhaps towards the end of 2021. But fortunately enough, Microsoft has the official way for people who can’t wait for Windows 11 to give a try, via Windows Insider Program. When you joined the program, you can download, install and give Windows 11 Insider Preview a try yourself – all is official, legal and free. In this article, I’ll show you the detailed step by step on how you can get Windows 11 Insider Preview and have it installed on your PC.
Video GamesGame Informer Online

Genshin Impact 2.0 Reveal Stream Airing This Friday

Genshin Impact update 2.0 will be revealed in an upcoming stream this Friday, July 9. Despite the numbering, this is the direct follow-up to the 1.6 update that went live last month. The announcement will confirm or deny the leaks and rumors surrounding the update’s content, which suggests that fans could be some major additions.
Video Gamesegmnow.com

Genshin Impact’s next major update will be revealed this week

Genshin Impact’s next major update will be officially unveiled later this week in a special program, developer miHoYo has revealed. The Genshin Impact Preview will premiere on the game’s official Twitch channel on July 9th at 5 a.m. PT. Following this, a recording of the event will be available through YouTube from 9 a.m. PT. As for what will be shown, nothing official has been shared, but it’s likely that we’ll see the arrival of Inazuma, the game’s next major explorable area.
Video GamesTwinfinite

Genshin Impact Gets New Trailer Focusing on Kaedehara Kazuha’s Backstory

Today Genshin Impact developer MiHoYo released another brand new and extensive trailer for the popular action RPG. The trailer provides an additional look at Kaedehara Kazuha, the latest character that released for the game a few days ago. It follows Kazuha’s original promotional video, the second, and the third, and...
Video GamesInternational Business Times

'Genshin Impact's Much-Awaited Feature Likely To Release This Month: Report

"Genshin Impact" 2.0 Special Program is scheduled for Friday. The said update will reportedly introduce the region of Inazuma. According to insiders, the feature is currently in the works. "Genshin Impact" players would soon be able to transfer their progress between various gaming platforms such as mobile, PC and console...

