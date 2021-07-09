Genshin Impact’s Big Update Arrives July 21, Here’s Stream Codes You Can Use Today Only!
Alright, fellow Genshin Impact fans, today’s a day with exciting news. The game’s next big expansion, “The Immovable God and the Eternal Euthymia” will finally bring the nation of Inazuma — along with several new characters — to players that have been waiting (im)patiently for them to arrive. In fact, we don’t have too long to wait as Version 2.0, introduces the island nation on July 21.www.mmobomb.com
Comments / 0