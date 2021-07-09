The Witcher Wraps WitcherCon with Official Season 2 Teaser Trailer
C'mon! Did you really think Netflix was going to wrap WitcherCon without an official teaser trailer for The Witcher Season 2? I mean, look at everything they put out there before they released it. A date announcement video, an episode titles/logo reveal video, preview images, behind-the-scenes featurettes, and even confirmation that December 17th was the return date. Still, having the streaming service and showrunner & EP Lauren S. Hissrich cap the day off with that will make it pretty hard for fans of the show to say they walked away disappointed. Oh, and one more thing before you get to the teaser? A brand new Season 2 image of Roach:bleedingcool.com
