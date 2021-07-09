The Witcher Wraps WitcherCon with Official Season 2 Teaser Trailer

The cast of The Witcher offered us a little hint during WitcherCon about a new monster that will appear in the second season of the series: a Leshy. During the panel dedicated to the series, several members of the cast chatted about different aspects of the characters and showed a brief preview of a new creature, which actor Paul Bullion (Lambert) identified as a Leshy, who lives in the forest. A short and haunting video showed what appeared to be a long, clawed hand in the shape of a tree branch sitting on a table, although since much of the body is made of tree branches, it is possible that this is a piece of the beast. already dead … or not.