Dierks Bentley’s collaborative performance with Larkin Poe and the War and Treaty at the 2021 ACM Awards was too good to be a one-off. “It’d be kind of hard to suck with that band onstage with you,” he told Rolling Stone during tour rehearsals this spring. “I was like the carpet in Big Lebowski: just trying to tie the room together. We got done playing that and I was like, ‘We have to do something else,’ because it was too much fun.”