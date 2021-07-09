Dragon Ball Super CG Reveals Gogeta Super Rare In Cross Spirits

Goku and the rest of the saiyans never settle, they always want to be stronger. During all the Dragon Ball Z sagas, all of them managed to strengthen and dominate different transformations. The Earth was already sinking when Kakarot became Super Saiyan 3, but with the arrival of Dragon Ball Super, it has improved even more. Now, thanks to the Super Dragon Ball Heroes video game, which is not canonical, we have been able to savor the transformation of Goku Black, the main antagonist of the Future Trunks saga into Super.