On the roof of the hospital, Liz sees a bloodied Peter standing there. As he walks towards her, he vanishes. Soon after, Liz finds Anna poking around the out-of-order service elevator. Liz asks if she found anything, but Anna hasn’t. She does believe this old elevator might explain how Peter got out of the hospital. Anna explains it was created to access Helena’s secret lab, which Olivia Jerome most recently used to try and bring Duke Lavery back to life. Liz tells her that the elevator isn’t even working, and she needs to stop blaming herself for what Peter did.