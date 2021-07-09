Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Comics

If At First You Don't Succeed… Aliens Aftermath #1 [Preview]

By Jude Terror
bleedingcool.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMAY210574 – ALIENS AFTERMATH #1 RON LIM VAR – $4.99. FOR ALIENS' 35TH ANNIVERSARY, A RETURN TO HADLEY'S HOPE!. It's been 35 years since the tragedy of the Hadley's Hope colony, but what happened to that ill-fated venture has been shrouded in mystery. A renegade crew of investigative journalists are heading towards the moon that Weyland-Yutani has wiped from all records, and they'll bring back the truth even if it kills them…and what remains in that bombed out site will try to do just that. Benjamin Percy and Dave Wachter imagine a terrifying possible future for LV-426 in this celebration of the 35th Anniversary of one of the most influential science fiction films of all time!

bleedingcool.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Aliens#Science Fiction#Marvel Comics#Hadley S#Weyland Yutani#Parental Advisory
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Comics
News Break
Movies
Related
Comicsbleedingcool.com

Time for Another Relaunch Already? X-Men #1 [Preview]

The pace of the comic book relaunch cycle continues to accelerate this week when X-Men #1 hits stores from Marvel Comics. Back in the day, whenever a new creative team would come onto a series, it would just continue along with the next issue number in the series. But in the last two decades, and especially at Marvel, these transitions have changed, and now every title gets canceled and relaunched with a new #1 issue whenever a new creative team comes on. But soon, even that wasn't good enough to sate Marvel's desire to have as many sales-grabbing number one issues as possible. And so now we have the concept of the mid-relaunch-relaunch, where you have something like Jonathan Hickman's ongoing X-Men relaunch, but multiple times throughout it, the various books in the X-Men line may be relaunched with new number one issues. Hell, Jason Aaron's Thor Run had something like seven #1 issue reboots, so Hickman's X-Men has quite a way to go. If anyone is up to the task though…
Comicsbleedingcool.com

X-Men to the Rescue? Or Not? Children of the Atom #5 [Preview]

Children of the Atom #5 is in stores from Marvel Comics on Wednesday, and as the penultimate issue of this mini-series, things are falling into place for the conclusion and a big secret reveal. But first, the book's titular young heroes will need to be rescued from the U-Men. But first, someone needs to find them, and that task falls to young Daycrawler, or NightyNightCrawler as the case may be. Of course, the X-Men might be just a little busy after a certain Hellfire Gala, a very shocking murder, and an upcoming Trial of Magneto. Oh, things are not looking good. Check out the preview below.
Comicsbleedingcool.com

No Way Home for Tony Stark? Iron Man #10 [Preview]

Iron Man #10 is in stores from Marvel Comics on Wednesday, and in this preview of the issue, we find Tony Stark marooned on an alien world with a camp of eclectic refugees. To be honest though, they all seem a little bit too cheery for being trapped on a remote, unknown planet with no idea how to get home. Well, he'll find a way to figure it out, won't he? Just like in Avengers: Endgame. Though, now that we think about it, things didn't work out too well for Tony in that movie, did they? Check out the preview below.
Comicsbleedingcool.com

The Proof of Russian Collusion in Avengers #46 [Preview]

Avengers #46 is in stores from Marvel Comics on Wednesday, picking back up where the Avengers left off before the Heroes Reborn super-mega-crossover event. And like all of us after sitting through a Marvel crossover, Avengers Mountain is feeling a little under the weather. But it turns out it's not "a hangover," as Tony Stark believes, but rather a secret plot to allow the Winter Guard entrance into the Avengers' headquarters at a moment of vulnerability… and Gorilla-Man is behind it all?! It just goes to show… you can never trust a gorilla in the midst.
Comicsbleedingcool.com

A Civil Debate with the Red Skull in Captain America #30 [Preview]

For decades, Captain America has battled The Red Skull, attempting to thwart the Skull's Nazi agenda — well, except for that time during Secret Empire where Captain America himself was a Nazi… but let's not speak of that, okay? But has he ever tried sitting down to a nice dinner and chatting about it? Well, there's a first time for everything, so in this preview of Captain America #30, we find Steve Rogers sitting down for a meal with his arch-enemy. Will it work, or will Cap have to resort back to punching his lights out? Well, there's something to be said for appreciating the classics. Check out the preview below.
Comicsbleedingcool.com

Multiverse Problems in Transformers #32 [Preview]

APR210679 – TRANSFORMERS #32 CVR B JOSH BURCHAM – $3.99. (W) Brian Ruckley (A) Anna Malkova (CA) Dan Schoening. "Lords of Misrule: Test Flight II". Jumpstream's expanded teleporting powers have left her stranded and alone. She has only one option to return home, but is she willing to do it? Plus, her adventures herald the return of Cybertron's Lord of Misrule. But who are they and how will they change Cybertron's future?
Comicsbleedingcool.com

Multiverse Blues in Buffy the Vampire Slayer #27 [Preview]

Buffy the Vampire Slayer #27 is in stores from explosive publisher BOOM! Studios on Wednesday, as the cast of the comics grapples with the psychological ramifications of the concept of a fictional multiverse. Buffy and Giles are taking it particularly badly in this preview of the issue. If we could offer them any advice, it would be: it could be way worse. At least they're no in the Marvel Universe, which is shaken to its foundations leaving nothing the same again roughly every Tuesday. Check out the preview below.
ComicsPosted by
aiptcomics

‘Aliens: Aftermath’ #1 offers action, thrills, and dread

Alien has had a good start at Marvel Comics, and this week they’re adding to the mythos in a new way with the standalone story Aliens: Aftermath #1. Written by Benjamin Percy with art by Dave Wachter, this comic takes place 35 years after the tragedy of the Hadley’s Hope colony, which took place in the sequel film Aliens. Aptly titled, this one-shot is literally set in the aftermath of that event.
Comicsbleedingcool.com

Ralph Macchio and Ramón Bachs Create Eternals Forever For October

Ralph Macchio, fresh from his Loki and Black Widow credits for work published over the last fifty years, is back in October with his take on Eternals while the regular series takes a breather) with artist Ramón Bachs with their Eternals Forever one-shot from Marvel Comics. This October, fans of...
Comicsbleedingcool.com

Framed for Murder in Conan the Barbarian #23 [Preview]

Conan the Barbarian #23 is in stores from Marvel Comics on Wednesday, and in this preview of the issue, we find the titular barbarian framed for the murder of the Emporer of Khitai. But he didn't do it! No, seriously. Not this time. But while Conan may be innocent, we're guessing it won't be until at least the end of the issue before someone figures that out. The Nighstar Saga concludes in Conan the Barbarian #23. Check out the preview below.
TV SeriesDen of Geek

Marvel’s Loki Episode 6: MCU Easter Eggs and Comics References

This article contains Loki episode 6 spoilers, and potential spoilers for the wider MCU. The Loki season finale (and thanks to the mid-credits scene we know it’s a “season finale” not a “series finale,” thank Odin) is here, and it’s got bigger ramifications for the Marvel Cinematic Universe than we ever could have imagined. Loki episode 6 may be light on Marvel Comics Easter eggs (and after last week’s egg-fest, don’t get greedy!), but it’s BIG on characters and concepts that we’ll be dealing with and talking about for years to come.
Comicsbleedingcool.com

Grave Robbing the Gods in Wonder Woman #775 [Preview]

Wonder Woman has arrived at the Graveyard of the Gods in this preview of Wonder Woman #775, which means it's time to start digging. What will she uncover? And how badly will it smell? Check out the preview below. WONDER WOMAN #775. DC Comics. 0521DC138. 0521DC139 – WONDER WOMAN #775...
Comicsbleedingcool.com

Villains vs. Villains in Sinister War #1 [Preview]

SINISTER WAR #1 (OF 4) MAY210485 – SINISTER WAR #1 (OF 4) BAGLEY CONNECTING VAR – $4.99. MAY210483 – SINISTER WAR #1 (OF 4) BAGLEY WRAPAROUND VAR – $4.99. MAY210493 – SINISTER WAR #1 (OF 4) BALDEON HANDBOOK VAR – $4.99. MAY210487 – SINISTER WAR #1 (OF 4) FRANK VAR...
Comicsbleedingcool.com

Time for More Daddy Issues in Thor #15 – Revelations [Preview]

APR210934 – THOR #15 DANIEL SPIDER-MAN VILLAINS VAR – $3.99. (W) Donny Cates (A) Michele Bandini (CA) Olivier Coipel. The wounds of Donald Blake have not yet healed, and new Hel is afoot! With all inhabitants back in Asgard, and Odin's presence returned after being away so long, an air of tension now sits upon the throne! Father and son. All-Father and All-Father. Odin and Thor. Is this relationship forever doomed, and what does it mean for the Ten Realms? Join the new Thor artist, Alessandro Vitti for the start of a new arc!
Comicsbleedingcool.com

A Bloody Conclusion in Carnage Black White and Blood #4 [Preview]

Canage Black White and Blood concludes on Wednesday with the release of Carnage Black White and Blood #4. Normally, we might be inclined to believe that Marvel has, perhaps, overextended itself in terms of exactly how many Carnage comics the market can support in the long term, which we would be inclined to guess would be zero. As it turns out, however, Marvel disagrees, since they're currently launching yet another Carnage super-mega-crossover event. Ah well. Check out the preview below.
Comicsbleedingcool.com

What Could Possibly Go Wrong in New Mutants #20 [Preview]

In this preview of New Mutants #20, a plan is hatched that seems certain to backfire in spectacular fashion. With Scout dead, No-Girl hatches a desperate plan to bring her back to life without testing the crucible. All they need to do is steal Gabby's mental backup from The Five and use the tricks taught to them by The Shadow King to reinsert it into her body. What motivation would he have to lead them astray? It is, quite possibly, the worst idea we've ever heard. And the fallout is going to be great. And bonus points for the Weekend at Bernie's reference in the solicit. New Mutants #20 is in stores on Wednesday from Marvel Comics. Check out the preview, and marvel at the stupidity of the plan, below.
Moviesbleedingcool.com

Revisiting the Prequels in Star Wars: The Phantom Menace GN [Preview]

Did The Phantom Menace get a bad rap? Decades after the release of the first film of the controversial Star Wars prequel trilogy, many fans have a different perspective of the film, with both the passage of time and the release of arguably far worse Star Wars changing things in hindsight. This week, IDW publishes a young readers graphic novel adaptation of Star Wars: The Phantom Menace, offering fans an opportunity to reevaluate their thoughts on the film. Or maybe not. Maybe we just needed to fill 300 words to meet the minimum word count in this preview article. Judge for yourself by checking out the preview below.

Comments / 0

Community Policy