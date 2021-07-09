Hasbro Reveals Star Wars Dave Filoni X-Wing Pilot Exclusive Figure

Hasbro is preparing fans for their upcoming HasCon 2021 event by revealing some of their upcoming exclusives. We finally blast off to a galaxy far, far away as Hasbro has finally started to debut the upcoming Star Wars exclusive figures. Kicking things off first is the figure debut of Trapper Wolf, who is an X-Wing pilot for the Rebellion. He made his on-screen debut in The Mandalorian, and for dedicated fans, he was played by the legendary Dave Filoni. Everyone Star Wars needs a Dave Filoni action figure, and now they can own one with this highly detailed and articulated figure. Trapper Wolf is depicted in his X-Wing pilot outfit and will come with a blaster and helmet. The Black Series figure will be priced at $29.99 and will be released with all of the other HasCon 2021 exclusives. Stay tuned for more information on his release date, he can be found here, but links are not live until the event.