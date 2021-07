Freestyle wrestler Sushil Kumar—India’s most successful solo Olympian—is currently in a jail cell awaiting trial. He is accused of leading a gang of men to abduct former junior wrestling champion Sagar Dhankad (aka Sagar Rana) and his friends and drive them to the Chhatrasal Stadium in New Delhi. At the stadium, it is alleged, Kumar and the others beat Dhankad to death with sticks. One of the alleged attackers recorded the incident on their cellphone. That footage has been widely circulated on Indian news programmes.