Star Wars Mos Eisley Cantina 3-Figure Playset Revealed by Hasbro

By Tyler Roberts
bleedingcool.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHasbro has not heeded the warning of the chaos that is in-store inside the Mos Eisley Cantina as they reveal their newest HasCon 2021 exclusive. They continue to celebrate the 50th Anniversary of Lucasfilm by recreating classic figure lien, and this time we return to the Power of the Force. As part of their Star Wars: The Black Series figure line, this 3-figure playset will come with Obi-Wan Kenobi, Ponda Baba, and the man with the death sentence in 12 systems, Dr. Evanzan. Each figure will come with its own accessories like Kenobi's lightsaber, 2 blasters, and even some swappable hands.

