Rick and Morty released an emotional music video for the backing track for Morty's big break up in Season 5's newest episode! The fifth season of the fan favorite Adult Swim animated series might have been a hit with fans for the first two episodes, but the third episode has gotten the biggest reaction yet as Morty had both fallen in and out of his first real romantic relationship in the series. While Morty has had some success with his romantic pursuits in the past, it was a much different case when he met Planetina and her Tina-Teers.