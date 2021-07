The 2020 European Championships are finally over and it was one of the most memorable tournaments in recent seasons. Italy went on to beat England in a penalty shoot-out in the final to secure their second European title and first since 1968. Italian goalkeeper Gianluigi Donarumma claimed player of the tournament and Spain’s Pedri picked up the young player of the tournament. Cristiano Ronaldo led all players with five goals, but is it enough to make TGH’s team of the tournament?