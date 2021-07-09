After Surfside, Sarasota Vice-mayor wants stricter condo inspection standards

Sarasota Vice-Mayor Erik Arroyo has requested that the issue of re-inspecting condominiums be scheduled for discussion at a future City Commission meeting. Arroyo said he wants to be proactive on this topic, as he believes state lawmakers will be taking up the issue during their next session following the Champlain Towers South building collapse in late June in the South Florida town of Surfside. That disaster has killed at least 78 people with another 62 people missing, as of Friday morning.