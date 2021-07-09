Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Emery County, UT

Red Flag Warning issued for Manti National Forest by NWS

weather.gov
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-09 14:40:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-10 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now...or are imminent. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Manti National Forest RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MDT SATURDAY FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONE 488 BELOW 8000 FEET * AFFECTED AREA...Fire Weather Zone 488 Manti National Forest. * WINDS...Northwest 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph this afternoon, then north 10 to 20 with gusts to 30 mph Saturday afternoon. Winds will decrease during the overnight and early morning hours. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 7 percent. Poor overnight recoveries are expected. * IMPACTS...Fire weather conditions may become critical across the watch areas. New fire starts could spread rapidly.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Manti, UT
County
Sanpete County, UT
County
Emery County, UT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Red Flag Warning#Extreme Weather#Manti National Forest
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

‘A blaring siren’ for Democrats after ruling halts DACA

Immigrants and advocates are urging Democrats and President Joe Biden to quickly act on legislation to protect young immigrants after a federal judge in Texas on Friday ruled illegal an Obama-era program that prevents the deportation of thousands of them brought into the U.S. as children. Plaintiffs have vowed to...
POTUSPosted by
CNN

Biden says platforms like Facebook are 'killing people' with Covid misinformation

(CNN) — President Joe Biden said Friday social media platforms like Facebook are "killing people" with misinformation surrounding the Covid-19 pandemic as the White House ramps up its rhetoric around false information on social media regarding the pandemic. "They're killing people -- I mean they're really, look, the only pandemic...
EnvironmentNBC News

More than 100 dead, as many as 1,500 missing after floods hit Europe

MAINZ, Germany — More than 1,000 people were still unaccounted for early Friday after raging floods in western Europe left more than 100 people dead and communities devastated as frantic rescue efforts entered a second day. In Germany over 100 people were killed after heavy rains pounded the country's western...
POTUSPosted by
CBS News

Child Tax Credit 2021: Payments, how much, dates and opting out

About 35 million U.S. families with 60 million children were sent the first monthly check for the Child Tax Credit on July 15. That federal benefit is providing about $15 billion in cash to families each month, but plenty of questions are arising about eligibility, the amount of the payments and whether families should opt out.

Comments / 0

Community Policy