Family Matters: 6 Tips For Caring For Aging Or Sick Loved Ones

By Rachaell Davis
Essence
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFamily Physician Dr. Jen Caudle talks doctors visits, at-home needs and what to expect if you're just beginning your caregiver journey. During the Wealth & Power experience at the 2021 ESSENCE Festival of Culture, Physician and Family Care expert Dr. Jen Caudle joined ESSENCE Lifestyle Director Charli Penn to talk all about how we can best care for our aging or sick loved ones. They touched on topics including doctors visits, at-home needs and what to expect if you’re just beginning your caregiver journey with your loved one.

