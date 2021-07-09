Flood Advisory issued for Cameron by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-09 16:34:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-14 09:36:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Cameron The National Weather Service in Brownsville has issued a * Flood Advisory for East Central Cameron County in deep south Texas * Until 445 PM CDT. * At 340 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 2 and 5 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Laguna Vista Police Department, Holly Beach and Port Isabel--Laguna Heights. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.