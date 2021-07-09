Red Flag Warning issued for San Rafael Swell, Southern Ashley National Forest by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-10 03:20:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-10 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now...or are imminent. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: San Rafael Swell; Southern Ashley National Forest; Tavaputs Plateau RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 483, 484, AND 489 * AFFECTED AREA...Fire Weather Zone 483 Southern Ashley National Forest, Fire Weather Zone 484 Tavaputs Plateau and Fire Weather Zone 489 San Rafael Swell. * WINDS...North 10 to 20 with gusts to 30 mph Saturday afternoon. Winds will decrease during the overnight and early morning hours. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 5 percent. Poor overnight recoveries are expected. * IMPACTS...Fire weather conditions may become critical across the watch areas. New fire starts could spread rapidly.