Red Flag Warning issued for Central Utah Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-10 03:20:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-10 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now...or are imminent. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Central Utah Mountains RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONE 493 BELOW 7500 FEET * AFFECTED AREA...Fire Weather Zone 493 Central Utah Mountains. * WINDS...North 10 to 20 with gusts to 30 mph Saturday afternoon. Winds will decrease during the overnight and early morning hours. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 8 percent. Poor overnight recoveries are expected. * IMPACTS...Fire weather conditions may become critical across the watch areas. New fire starts could spread rapidly.