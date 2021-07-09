Cancel
Golden Valley County, MT

Special Weather Statement issued for Golden Valley, Northern Stillwater, Northern Sweet Grass by NWS

weather.gov
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-11 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-09 15:30:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Golden Valley; Northern Stillwater; Northern Sweet Grass SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY At 238 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 19 miles southwest of Ryegate, or 28 miles northeast of Big Timber, moving east at 30 mph. Dime size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph are possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Halfbreed Lake Wildlife, Rapelje and Hailstone Wildlife Refuge.

alerts.weather.gov

