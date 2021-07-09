Cancel
Biogen faces FDA probe of Alzheimer’s drug approval

By Robert Langreth, Riley Griffin Bloomberg News
Wenatchee World
 7 days ago

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The head of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said she is seeking a federal investigation of the approval of the Biogen Inc. Alzheimer’s disease drug Aduhelm, a highly unusual step that will increase scrutiny of a heavily criticized clearance. In a letter posted on Twitter, Janet...

