Colorado officer charged after using Taser on man in 70s

Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 7 days ago

IDAHO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — A Colorado police officer is being prosecuted after he allegedly got into a fight and used a Taser on a man in his 70s, requiring the man to be taken to the hospital.

Nicholas Andrew Hamming, an officer in Idaho Springs, was charged Thursday with third-degree assault on an at risk person, according to court documents.

Hamming and another officer responded to an alleged assault on a female by a neighbor May 30, according to a statement from the office of 5th Judicial District Attorney Heidi McCollum. When they contacted the neighbor at his apartment, a man in his 70s was holding a “sword-like weapon” that appeared to have teeth along both edges, prosecutors said. Hanning and the man got into a physical altercation and Hanning used his Taser after multiple commands were given by both officers, they said.

The arrest affidavit is sealed so no other details were available.

The incident was reviewed by police Chief Nathan Buseck, who asked the district attorney’s office to conduct a criminal investigation. McCollum then asked the Colorado Bureau of Investigation to assist in the investigation, her office said.

Two telephone numbers listed for Hanning were not working. It’s not known if he has a lawyer representing him.

