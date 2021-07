NEW YORK -- As the Red Sox navigate the second half of the season, they expect righty Tanner Houck to play a major role. Houck, who joined the club ahead of their series in New York this weekend, will be used as a hybrid starter/reliever in the coming weeks, manager Alex Cora said. While the club isn’t committing to a six-man rotation long-term, it’s clear the promotion of Houck is aimed to give Boston’s five main starters -- Eduardo Rodriguez, Martín Pérez, Nathan Eovaldi, Nick Pivetta and Garrett Richards -- some extra rest coming out of the All-Star break.